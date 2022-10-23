At 87 ‘the blue scored on a penalty, the Red Devils, without CR7, equalized at 94’ with the former Real after the ruling of the goal line technology. Varane ko: the World Cup at risk

First the coldness of Jorginho, then the determination of Casemiro: Chelsea-Manchester United ends 1-1, with the goals of the two midfielders in the final game. The blue brings the Blues ahead by transforming a penalty in the 87th minute, the former Real equalized in full recovery. The Red Devils return from London with a point and a bitter smile: the attempt to overtake Azpilicueta and his teammates was unsuccessful, Varane is injured and risks missing the World Cup in Qatar.

the formations — After the large turnover on Wednesday against Brentford, Chelsea returns with all the big players from the 1st minute: Thiago Silva, Sterling, Aubameyang and Chilwell take the place of Koulibaly, Gallagher, Broja and Havertz. With the exception of Fred, replaced by Eriksen, Ten Hag (without Ronaldo, not called up due to a technical choice taken by mutual agreement with the club) confirms instead the eleven who had imposed himself on Tottenham: in the control room there is Casemiro with the former Inter Milan forward Rashford supported by Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Sancho.

carta kovacic — In the first half hour, United forces Chelsea to close. Bruno Fernandes is the brains of the Red Devils, Antony and Sancho whiz towards the area but fail to sting as they could. The ball of the possible advantage ends up twice on the feet of Rashford, who seeks the 0-1 but hits the wall raised by Kepa. Chelsea does not turn, Potter realizes it and a change is played in the 36th minute: out Cucurella and inside Kovacic, who positions himself alongside Jorginho bringing ideas and strength in the middle of the field. The move works and, just before the break, the first real chance arrives for the Blues, with a shot from Aubameyang that ends just to the side of the goal. See also Dembele still wants to talk about a contract extension!Barcelona bid 20 million euros in the winter window and go quickly – yqqlm

final to go crazy — On returning from the locker rooms, opportunities do not rain but Mount & Co suffer less. United inserts Fred for Sancho and is then forced to make another change due to Varane’s injury: the defender leans his right knee badly and asks for the intervention of the medical staff, then comes out in tears, covering his face with the shirt. The risk of a long knockout is evident, the former Real could miss the World Cup with France. At 73 ‘Chelsea close to the lead with Chalobah, who splinters the crossbar on the development of a corner. United try to respond with the usual Fernandes, but in the 84th minute McTominay – on the field for 4 minutes – tugs the other newly entered Broja in a scrum on a corner kick. Referee Attwell points to the spot and Jorginho shows up from eleven meters. Run, jump, ball on one side and De Gea on the other: 1-0 for Chelsea, the victory seems in the pocket. In full recovery, however, United wakes up. At 94 ‘Casemiro signs the definitive 1-1, hitting the head from Shaw’s cross: the ball hits the far post and then ends up in the arms of Kepa, but the goal line technology signals that he has crossed the goal line. The network is good, the Red Devils avoid a heavy defeat.

October 22 – 9:16 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

