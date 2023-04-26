Premier League: City vs. Arsenal’s dangerous beauty

9
EA big, long-missed club is back, as the many debates among the fans already stand for. They are about attractive football, but also about mental wobbles. To sky-stormers with the chance of a surprise coup. England’s bookmakers had expected Arsenal FC to be between fifth and sixth place before the season. But on Wednesday he travels to the title-deciding game at second-placed Manchester City as leaders.
