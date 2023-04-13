Home Sports Premier League clubs to ban gambling sponsorship on front of matchday shirts
Premier League clubs to ban gambling sponsorship on front of matchday shirts

West Ham are one of eight Premier League clubs to be sponsored by a gambling firm

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of their matchday shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

However, after the deadline, clubs will still be able to continue featuring gambling brands in areas such as shirt sleeves and LED advertising.

And clubs will be allowed to secure new shirt-front deals before the deadline.

Eight top-flight clubs have gambling companies on the front of their shirts, worth an estimated £60m per year.

The announcement follows a consultation between the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

The decision will see the Premier League become the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

A gambling white paper is expected to be published by the government after its review of gambling legislation.

The government was not expected to propose banning gambling sponsorship, with the plan being for the Premier League to agree voluntarily to a change.

The plans were largely agreed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he stepped down.

More to follow.

