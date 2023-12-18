Premier League Comprehensive: Manchester City suffered a decisive draw and Chelsea defeated the “Vice Squad Leader”

In the 17th round of the Premier League on the 16th, the defending champion Manchester City was chased to a 2:2 tie by Crystal Palace with a penalty kick in the final stoppage time. They have only won 1 in the past 6 games. Chelsea relied on two goals in the second half to send away the league’s “vice squad leader” Sheffield United 2:0 at home, ending their two-game losing streak.

In addition, in Bournemouth’s home game against Luton, midway through the second half, with the score tied at 1:1, Luton captain Lockyear suddenly fell to the ground due to a cardiac arrest. Luton Town later confirmed that Lockyear was in a stable condition and was undergoing further tests in hospital.

It is reported that the 29-year-old Lockyear suddenly collapsed due to atrial fibrillation during the game in May, but after undergoing heart surgery, the doctor determined that he could return to the game.

At Manchester City’s home court, “Blue Moon” got off to a solid start. In the 24th minute, Grealish received a pass from Foden and broke the net with a low shot. In the 54th minute, the teenager Lewis scored in a melee in the penalty area to expand the score to 2:0. However, Matta made a double tackle in the 76th minute to help the visiting team recover a point. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Foden fouled Mateta in the penalty area and gave his opponent a penalty kick. The game was won in one fell swoop, and Manchester City’s 3 points became 1.

Manchester City continues to rank fourth. The top three, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa, have not played in this round and have the opportunity to further widen the point gap with Manchester City.

On the same day, Chelsea first scored in the second half with Palmer receiving Sterling’s cross from the center of the penalty area. Seven minutes later, Sterling entered the penalty area and his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Palmer followed up with a cross from the right, and Jackson succeeded in pushing the shot into the empty goal, rewriting the score to 2:0.

In addition, Newcastle United defeated Fulham 3:0, who played with 10 men; Burnley lost 0:2 at home to Everton, and the “Toffees” achieved their fourth consecutive victory.

Share this: Facebook

X

