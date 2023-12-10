Premier League Comprehensive: Villa beats Arsenal, Liverpool reverses Crystal Palace – Sports – China Engineering Network

Aston Villa Beats Arsenal, Liverpool Reverses Crystal Palace to Take Premier League Top Spot

Aston Villa defeated Arsenal 1-0 on December 9th, knocking the London giants out of the top spot in the Premier League. With McGinn’s only goal of the game, Villa once again played the role of “Giant Killer”, ending Arsenal’s six-game winning streak and forcing the opponent to give up points.

Villa, who defeated the defending champion 1-0 just three days prior, continued their winning streak at home. With 4 wins and 1 draw in the past 5 rounds, their ranking has jumped to third place, only one point behind Arsenal.

Liverpool, visiting Crystal Palace on the same day, got off to a bad start. In the 57th minute, their opponents relied on a penalty kick to break the deadlock. However, Crystal Palace’s Ayew received a second yellow card for a foul and was sent off in the 75th minute. Liverpool took advantage of playing against 10 men and managed to beat Crystal Palace 2-1, taking over the top spot in the Premier League with a one-point advantage.

In addition, Manchester United suffered a heavy blow at home, losing 0-3 to Bournemouth. Brighton drew with Burnley 1-1; Sheffield United defeated Brentford 1-0; and Wolves and Nottingham Forest shook hands with a 1-1 draw. Despite the unexpected results across the league, all eyes are now on Aston Villa and Liverpool as they continue their fight for the top spot in the Premier League.

