Premier League: Crystal Palace draw with Manchester United in stoppage time 2023-01-19 18:21:17.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Zhang Wei

On the 18th, Crystal Palace relied on a goal in stoppage time to draw with Manchester United 1:1 at home, allowing the opponent’s winning streak in all competitions to stay at 9 games.

Manchester United, which has an impressive record recently, scored the first goal on the day. Before the end of the first half, Crystal Palace’s defense was slack, Rashford went straight, Eriksson broke into the penalty area and passed back from the left rib, and finally Fernandez calmly kicked the goal from the middle of the penalty area.

Crystal Palace was not without chances, but Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea performed well. In addition to defusing Edward’s strong shot in the first half, he also blocked Gersh’s header in the second half. However, the fighting spirit of Crystal Palace finally achieved a breakthrough in the 91st minute. They took advantage of the free kick in the frontcourt and Olis made a direct hit and scored 1 point tenaciously.

As a result, Manchester United surpassed Newcastle United after 19 rounds and ranked third with a 1-point advantage, with 39 points equal to Manchester City, which had one game less. Manchester City, which has been 8 points behind the “leader” Arsenal, will play Tottenham at home on the 19th.

Manchester United coach Ten Hager said after the game that he was drawn by his opponent with two minutes to go, and it felt like two points had been lost. “We were 1-0 up and had a lot of chances in the second half to score the second goal, but I never saw the players go all out for the second goal and I have to criticize my team for that.”

Manchester United will go south to London to challenge Arsenal on the 22nd. Arsenal’s only defeat in the Premier League so far this season has been at Old Trafford.