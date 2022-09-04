Original title: Premier League-De Bruyne assists Haaland to score Manchester City 1-1 to draw Vera

At 0:30 a.m. on September 4th, Beijing time, the sixth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in a focused battle. Manchester City went away to face Aston Villa. The first half was rather dull, with neither side achieving anything. In the second half, De Bruyne assisted Haaland to break the deadlock. Subsequently, Ramsey passed the ball and Bailey shot to equalize the score. In the end, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

In the 3rd minute, Gundogan passed the ball, and Walker shot high from a small angle in the penalty area. In the 8th minute, De Bruyne made a slight adjustment from outside the penalty area and missed the goal with a long shot.

In the 20th minute, Manchester City took a corner kick, and Cancelo volleyed and was blocked by Villa players. In the 23rd minute, Cash was injured and could not hold on, and Ashley Young came off the bench.

In the 38th minute, Douglas Lewis passed the ball. After Watkins feinted, the shot was touched by Dias and went out of the bottom line. In the first half, the two teams were temporarily tied at 0-0.

In the 50th minute, Seat B cooperated with De Bruyne on the right, the latter sent a precise cross, and Harland easily put the ball into the net with no guard at the back, Manchester City 1-0.

In the 57th minute, Aston Villa made a midfield steal, Watkins passed the ball, and Ramsey was single-handedly resolved by Edson who attacked. A minute later, Villa’s cross from the right was knocked out, and Bailey’s shot from the outside was slightly wide.

In the 63rd minute, B seat passed the ball, Haaland turned around and shot was blocked by Martinez. In the 68th minute, Manchester City got a free kick in the frontcourt, and De Bruyne shot directly on the crossbar.

In the 71st minute, Harland played the ball in the penalty area, and Ding Ding stopped the ball and shot slightly wide. In the 73rd minute, Ramsay crossed, Bailey followed with his left foot and shot into the dead corner, Aston Villa 1-1.

In the 86th minute, Villa made a wrong pass in the backcourt. Rodri adjusted a low shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball rubbed the goal post and went out of the baseline. In the 88th minute, Haaland and Gundogan cooperated in the frontcourt, Gundogan passed the ball, and Mahrez shot wide from a small angle.

In the 90th minute, Cancelo made a breakthrough in the frontcourt and passed the ball, and Foden’s shot was saved by Martinez. At the end of the game, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

The lineup of the two teams:

Aston Villa (442): 1-Damian-Martinez/2-Cash (26 minutes, 18-Ashley-Young), 4-Konsa, 5-Mins, 27-Digne /7-McGinn (64 minutes, 23-Coutinho), 44-Camara, 41-Ramsey, 6-Douglas-Louis/31-Leon-Bailey (90 minutes, 10-Boone) Dia), 11-Watkins

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/2-Walker (79 minutes, 6-Ake), 5-Stones, 3-Dias, 7-Cancelo/8-Gundogan, 16- Rodri, 17-De Bruyne/47-Foden, 9-Haaland, 20-Bernardo-Silva (72 minutes, 26-Mahrez)

