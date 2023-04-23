Premier League | Emery makes history in the Premier

The Aston Villa coach is the first in the history of the Premier to score in his first 19 games

The villains continue to dream big in a terrific season since Emery’s arrival

Aston Villa continues to dream big based on good results since the arrival of Unai Emery to the Villa Park bench. Despite the draw against Brentford, the illusion of Europe remains intact. This is how they see it in the betting house.

An illusion that was recovered almost to the limit thanks to a goal from Douglas Luiz in the 87th minute that rescued a vital point for those of the Spanish coach.

A goal that also promotes Emery in the history of the Premier League, being the first coach of the competition in score at least one goal in their first 19 games.