Premier League – Enzo Gallagher’s red card Chelsea beat Brighton 3-2 – Sports – China Engineering Network

Premier League – Enzo’s double red card for Gallagher as Chelsea narrowly beat Brighton 3-2

In a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge Stadium, Chelsea managed to narrowly beat Brighton 3-2, but the victory was overshadowed by a double red card for Gallagher and a controversial VAR decision in stoppage time.

The game got off to an exciting start as Chelsea took the lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Enzo, marking his first Premier League goal. Four minutes later, Chelsea doubled their lead through Colville, giving them a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

However, just before half-time, Lallana pulled a goal back for Brighton, making it 2-1. Then, in injury time, Gallagher was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, leaving Chelsea to play with 10 men for the rest of the match.

In the second half, Enzo stepped up once again, scoring his second goal of the game from a penalty kick to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead. Brighton didn’t give up and managed to pull another goal back in stoppage time, making it a nervy finish for the Chelsea fans.

The drama continued as Brighton were initially awarded a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time after a suspected handball foul on Colville. However, after a VAR check, it was determined that the ball had actually hit Colville’s face, leading to the penalty being overturned.

In the end, Chelsea held on to secure a 3-2 victory, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League. However, the match will be remembered for the red card for Gallagher and the late VAR drama, leaving fans and pundits alike talking about the controversial decisions.

The win sees Chelsea maintain their position near the top of the Premier League table, while Brighton will be disappointed to come away with nothing despite their valiant effort.

