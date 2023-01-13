Home Sports Premier League-Felix’s debut dyed red Chelsea 1-2 Fulham 3 rounds without victory-Sports-中工网
Original title: Premier League-Felix’s first show dyed red Chelsea 1-2 Fulham 3 rounds winless

CCTV News: At 4:00 on January 13th, Beijing time, the 7th round of the Premier League make-up match, Chelsea challenged Fulham away. In the end, Chelsea 1-2 Fulham, the league suffered 3 rounds without victory.

In the first minute, Felix broke through from the left and crossed. Haverts’ shot was blocked, and Hall’s supplementary shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 22nd minute, Chalobah made a mistake in handling the ball in the backcourt, and De Cordova Reed hit the crossbar with a shot.

In the 25th minute, William hit Chalobah with an inward volley from the left and then refracted into the net! Fulham 1-0!

In the 47th minute, Mount took a set kick and hit the post, and Coulibaly scored with a supplementary shot! Chelsea 1-1!

In the 58th minute, Felix shoveled Tate and was sent off by the referee, becoming the first player in Chelsea team history to receive a red card directly in his Premier League debut.

In the 63rd minute, Mount passed the ball from the left, Haverts broke into the penalty area and shot from a small angle and was blocked.

In the 73rd minute, Pereira made a pass from the right. Kepa made a mistake in his judgment and failed to touch the ball. Carlos Vinicius scored with a header! Fulham 2-1!

At the end of the game, Chelsea lost 1-2 away to Fulham.

