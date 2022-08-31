The Blues take the lead with Sterling, then the Saints overturn it with Lavia and Armstrong. Fulham surprisingly beat Brighton, fifth goal for Mitrovic. Draw between Crystal Palace and Brentford, same result in Leeds

Chelsea rediscovered themselves as a loser and with travel sickness. For the first time since Tuchel has been on the bench, the Blues have lost two games in a row away from Stamford Bridge, with 2-1 conceded in Southampton which is paired with the 3-0 taken in Leeds 10 days ago. Chelsea pays for the many injuries, their offensive lightness where there are the numbers but, excluding Sterling, there are no goals, and a team still running in. Southampton took advantage of this for their second win of the season, overturning their 1-0 win on 23 minutes before the break. Husenhuttl’s team, which now has 7 points in the standings like the Blues, is confirmed as a young and interesting project, which against Chelsea puts Roméo Lavia in the spotlight, Belgian who has Kevin De Bruyne as a mentor and becomes the first born in 2004 to score goals in the Premier League.

THE KEYS — Southampton deserved to win. He created the best chances, and removed the first 25 minutes he kept Chelsea under pressure, with Mendy risking to fall again, saved on two occasions on the goal line by Cucurella first and Thiago Silva then. In the Blues there is obviously something that is still not working: in Southampton in April they had won 6-0, this time they lost by conceding goals for the fourth consecutive game. Tuchel started with the defense at 4, in the second half he switched to the defense at 3 but the Chelsea behind danced anyway. In midfield, Jorginho was left alone, as Loftus-Cheek also stopped (even if Mateo Kovacic met in the second half, making his seasonal debut). The defeat at Southampton confirms that the Blues have many problems to solve: the market will have to lend a hand, but besides Fofana for the moment there are no business in the pipeline and above all the attack needs to be adjusted. Even if Pierre Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon, the primary objectives, still seem far away. See also Inter, agreement for Acerbi. But Akanji and Chalobah remain in the background

THE MATCH — The match unlocks in the 23rd minute, when Sterling leads Chelsea forward by closing a good move with clarity. Southampton reacted and equalized 5 ‘later with a blow from the Belgian Lavia. Before the break the hosts overturn the game with Armstrong, who slips Mendy also taking advantage of a deviation from Koulibaly. Chelsea try to get back on track in the second half, but instead of getting close to 2-2 they risk getting 1-3, with Cucurella and Thiago Silva saving two chances on the line. Also for this reason the result does not change anymore and Southampton celebrates the victory.

THE OTHERS — Gordon, the reinforcement for the attack that Chelsea are looking for, in Leeds deludes Everton with their second goal in two games. Frank Lampard’s team, however, is joined by Sinisterra in the 55th minute and the 1-1 final leaves them without a win after 5 games, with the derby with Liverpool on the horizon on Saturday. Fulham gives themselves their fairytale (8 points in 5 newly promoted matches) by stopping that of Brighton, who at Craven Cottage falls 2-1 and after starting the day on par with City and Tottenham in the standings they lose for the first time this season . The usual Mitrovic (5 goals in 5 games) leads the hosts ahead at the beginning of the second half, with Fulham doubling that arrives on a sensational own goal by Dunk in the 55th minute. MacAllister shortens on a penalty 5 ‘later, but the guests miss the draw. It ends 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Brentford: Zaha’s goal at the beginning of the second half is answered by Wissa in the 88th minute. See also The blue quartet repeats the gold of Tokyo

