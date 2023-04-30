Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester United

Status: 04/29/2023 11:20 a.m

In the race to take over the record-breaking English football champions Manchester United, the two best-known interested parties submitted their final offers shortly before the deadline.

The Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is offering at least five billion pounds (5.65 billion euros) and thus more than ever has been paid for a sports club, the broadcaster “Sky News” reported. In addition, the head of one of Qatar’s largest banks has promised an undisclosed sum for investments in the team and in infrastructure.

The British entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe, on the other hand, only wants to take over a little more than 50 percent of the shares. The current owners, the US Glazer family, would retain a minority stake of around 20 percent and thus some influence, it said. Fan organizations strictly reject this. They have been protesting against the Glazers for years, accusing them of running the club down.

The Glazers are demanding £6bn for the club they bought for £750m in 2005. The final offer period ended late Friday evening. The Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus had announced that he would not improve his offer again.