Home » Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester United
Sports

Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester United

by admin
Premier League: Final bids submitted to purchase Manchester United

Status: 04/29/2023 11:20 a.m

In the race to take over the record-breaking English football champions Manchester United, the two best-known interested parties submitted their final offers shortly before the deadline.

The Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is offering at least five billion pounds (5.65 billion euros) and thus more than ever has been paid for a sports club, the broadcaster “Sky News” reported. In addition, the head of one of Qatar’s largest banks has promised an undisclosed sum for investments in the team and in infrastructure.

The British entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe, on the other hand, only wants to take over a little more than 50 percent of the shares. The current owners, the US Glazer family, would retain a minority stake of around 20 percent and thus some influence, it said. Fan organizations strictly reject this. They have been protesting against the Glazers for years, accusing them of running the club down.

The Glazers are demanding £6bn for the club they bought for £750m in 2005. The final offer period ended late Friday evening. The Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus had announced that he would not improve his offer again.

See also  At the Lavaredo Ultra Trail a new race is born with a maximum of 400 members

You may also like

76ers Joel Embiid Injury More Serious Than Expected?

Premier League: Man City have all the advantages...

The city is filled with anticipation for this...

Rafaela Pimenta, Raiola’s heir tells herself: “They called...

Before Formula 1 race in Baku – Verstappen...

Gradinata Sud Chiavari: «We categorically refuse Sestri Levante...

The steep rise of “Goldilocks” Xavi Simons at...

Scattered considerations on Saturday in the Premier League...

Dortmund coach Terzic – “Absolutely wrong decision”

In Cortina in the summer everything is within...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy