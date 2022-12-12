Once the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over and we know the winners, the top domestic and continental competitions will be back in action, having paused for the duration of the tournament in Qatar in recent weeks. Although activities on the pitch will be the focus of much attention, this is also a period when major clubs are planning to strengthen their squads, along with moving on certain players who are now considered surplus to requirements.

One thing is for certain, fans around the world will be carefully following what might happen during the month of January, and wagering on potential transfers has become increasingly popular. Oddsmakers continually weigh up the prospect of players moving clubs, from the sportsbooks who refer to football as “soccer” in the United States, to the best football betting sites, known in Thailand as เว็บพนันบอลที่ดีที่สุด.

Focusing carefully on helping punters find the most competitive odds and promotions, Asiabet reviews and recommends only the most trustworthy online bookmakers, along with providing expert guides and tips. As the wealthiest and most popular domestic football competition in the world, the Premier League in England boast a massive global fanbase. But once the January window is open, which clubs will be looking to secure the most exciting deals?

Arsenal urgently need quality attacking reinforcements

Arsenal finished 8th in 2019-20, then 8th again in 2020-21, before climbing up to 5th position in 2021-22, just outside the top four and qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, the club has been keen to back their Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta, making notable transfer investments, which included significant spending in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Gunners invested £115 million to land five key players, all of whom have contributed towards a magnificent start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, with the team riding high at the top of the table above reigning champions Manchester City. Now they are keen to keep that momentum going, as the club’s hierarchy weighs up further moves during the January transfer period, especially after their star player was injured at the World Cup.

Memphis Depay (43) has become the second highest scorer in the Netherlands' history. Only behind Robin van Persie (50). pic.twitter.com/iD8iAUQEty — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 3, 2022

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is on crutches after successful surgery, which is going to require at least three months of rehabilitation and recovery, although the player himself maintains a positive outlook says the Daily Mail. His presence on the pitch will be sorely missed by Arsenal, which means they will urgently be seeking a suitable replacement, making 28-year-old Memphis Depay an ideal target.

Depay is keen to leave the Spanish giants, having made just 3 appearances with the first team this season, while Barcelona would also be willing to sell the Dutch forward for a bargain price. This is because his contract expires in June 2023, and the player is also keen to depart long before then, particularly after showcasing his fitness and form superbly at the World Cup with the Netherlands.

Manchester United planning for life after Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag must be breathing a huge sigh of relief, now the saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo is finally over. The Portuguese superstar wanted to leave last summer, albeit without receiving any serious offers, creating an uncomfortable situation at Old Trafford. After various displays of petulance, the global icon was highly critical of Manchester United in an explosive TV interview, and that was the final straw for his club with a “mutual agreement” to part ways.

But now there is calm following this particular storm, we can be sure that Manchester United will be busy in the January transfer window, as their manager aims to continue shaping the squad to his liking. Inevitably, various high-profile players have been linked in recent weeks, and the most intriguing of them all is Cody Gakpo, the 23-year-old forward who has been in top form with the Netherlands at the World Cup.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Cody Gakpo says he would consider a move to Manchester United 👀🔴 <a href=”https://t.co/OMSF1q5ZoU”>pic.twitter.com/OMSF1q5ZoU</a></p>— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1600810108313042944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 8, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

According to the Mirror newspaper speculation surrounding a move has now increased, after it was discovered that Manchester United attempted to call the Netherlands manager, apparently seeking permission from Louis van Gaal to speak with Gakpo. Unfortunately for the national team boss, his mobile phone was misplaced in the team hotel, before being found by a Dutch journalist, who noted the missed calls when activating the device.

Manchester United had shown interest in Gakpo last summer, before ultimately prioritising a move for Brazilian forward Antony instead, although the English club are now expected to make a formal bid this time. However, given the increased profile of the talented attacking player, his club PSV Eindhoven could be looking at a bigger transfer fee, amidst reports they will demand around £70 million to sell such a highly coveted asset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

