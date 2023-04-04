Status: 04/03/2023 10:59 p.m

In the first game after the dismissal of coach Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur missed a win in the Premier League on Monday (03/04/2023). Harry Kane was successful at Everton FC, but it wasn’t enough for a win.

In a disorganized game, the Spurs captain was involved in both crucial moments in favor of his team. First, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré saw the red card after a tussle with Kane, the midfielder hit the 29-year-old in the face when he was pushed (58′).

For ten minutes, Kane excelled as a goalscorer. After a foul on Cristian Romero, he was successful with a penalty (68th). It was the 205th goal in the Premier League for the England striker and captain, who is the third-best scorer in league history behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

The fact that the Spurs were only able to win a point is mainly due to Lucas Moura’s disservice. The Brazilian saw a red card for a foul just six minutes after coming on (89′) and ensured that both teams were down to ten men. Everton equalized with Michael Keane’s dream goal (90′).

Man City wins even without Haaland

Manchester City already had the gripping top game against the on Saturday (April 1st, 2023). FC Liverpool superior won. The English soccer champion prevailed 4-1 (1-1) in the duel between star coaches Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, even without the injured striker Erling Haaland. Liverpool suffered their ninth defeat of the season.

Mohamed Salah (17th) had surprisingly given the guests the lead before Haaland representatives Julian Alvarez (27′) equalized and midfield star Kevin De Bruyne (46′) and German international Ilkay Gündogan (53′) gave the champions a clear lead. The outstanding Jack Grealish then set the final point (74th). The Reds won the first leg 1-0.

City dominates, Salah scores

Manchester, who were also missing England international Phil Foden (appendectomy), dominated the fast-paced duel, while Liverpool didn’t play offensively.

The lead of the Klopp team then fell completely out of nowhere: Salah converted a counterattack initiated by keeper Alisson Becker over a few stops with a precise shot from 18 meters. It was the first chance for the “Reds” – and in the end the only top-class one.

Grealish saves and hangs up

A little later, the English national player Grealish prevented a cross from Salah and the possible 0:2 with a strong sprint backwards. And almost in return, he hung up after a great combination for Alvarez, who only had to push in.

The second half started like the first with plenty of pace: just 53 seconds after the restart, De Bruyne had Guardiola cheering and Klopp frustrated as he converted a quick counterattack to put the hosts ahead. Gündogan then made the preliminary decision with a precise shot from the penalty area after a good combination.

Arsenal similarly sovereign

The FC Arsenal however, maintained his lead of eight points Manchester in at least a similarly sovereign manner with a 4:1 (1:0) against Leeds United. Gabriel Jesus with a brace (33′, penalty kick/55′), Ben White (47′) and former Mönchengladbach Bundesliga professional Granit Xhaka (84′) scored for the “Gunners“. Rasmus Kristensen (76) only succeeded in making cosmetic results for the guests.

Newcastle in third place after chasing duel

Newcastle United has in the pursuit duel against Manchester United prevailed and thus pushed the English record champions from third place in the table. The Sheik Club beat them “Red Devils” 2-0 (0-0) and thus took revenge for the defeat in the League Cup final at the end of February (0-2).

Joe Willock had them “Magpies” took the lead after 65 minutes, Callum Wilson (88th) made the final score. was before West Ham United with a 1:0 (1:0) against bottom FC Southampton climbed out of the relegation ranks. “Hammers”Defender Nayef Aguerd (25th) scored the decisive goal at home after a free kick from national player Thilo Kehrer London Stadium headed in Despite the all-important three points, the 14th-placed East Londoners remain in the middle of a tight relegation battle.

Chelsea lose to Aston Villa

Champions League Quarterfinalist Chelsea FC continues to disappoint in the Premier League. the desolate”Blues” documents Aston Villa with 0:2 (0:1) and are only eleventh in the table. Coach Graham Potter was subsequently sacked on Sunday.

Leicester part ways with manager Rodgers

The former master Leicester City split from coach Brendan Rodgers. The club informed about the decision on Sunday. The 50-year-old Northern Irishman took over the team in February 2019 and won the title in 2021 FA Cup guided. Leicester have been fighting relegation this season. Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take over as coaches on an interim basis, the club announced. On Saturday the team was 1-2 Crystal Palace lost.