Original title: Premier League-Haaland scored and assisted Manchester City with two goals in a row 3-3 Newcastle

At 23:30 on August 21st, Beijing time, the third round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City went away to face Newcastle United. Shortly after the opening of the first half, B seat assisted Gundogan to break the deadlock. Subsequently, Newcastle’s state was bursting like a wild horse, and Almiron, Wilson and Trippier scored three goals to overtake the score. However, Manchester City responded quickly in a short period of time, Haaland grabbed a point and pulled one back, and then De Bruyne made a precise through pass to assist the B seat to equalize the score. At the end of the game, the two teams ended up with a 3-3 draw.

In the 3rd minute, Rodri shot a long shot above the goal from outside the penalty area.In the 5th minute, seat B made a pass from the right after avoiding the angle. When Gundogan was unguarded in the penalty area, he calmly shot after stopping the ball to score, Manchester City 1-0.

In the 10th minute, Haaland made a straight pass, and De Bruyne faced the goalkeeper with a single-handed shot from a small angle and was blocked by the opponent. In the 14th minute, Foden’s low shot from a small angle in the penalty area was again blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 17th minute, Saint-Maximin made a low pass from an inverted triangle from the left, and Almiron shot high from the penalty spot. In the 19th minute, Manchester City got a free kick in the frontcourt, and De Bruyne shot directly and was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 23rd minute, a left-footed shot in the penalty area was saved by Ederson after Saint-Maximin broke through. In the 26th minute, Newcastle made a threat from a corner kick, and Wilson’s close-range shot in the penalty area was confiscated by Ederson.

In the 27th minute, Saint-Maximin made a cross, and Almiron hit the ball in front of the goal, Newcastle 1-1.

In the 38th minute, Newcastle counterattacked, Wilson left foot shot in the penalty area to overtake the score, Newcastle 2-1.

At the end of the first half, Newcastle temporarily led Manchester City 2-1.

In the 52nd minute, Haaland dunked the defender and hit the post with a right-footed shot from the penalty area line.In the 54th minute, Newcastle got a free kick in the frontcourt, Trippier shot directly into the dead corner, Newcastle 3-1.

In the 60th minute, Manchester City’s cross caused chaos in Newcastle’s penalty area.

In the 62nd minute, De Bruyne made a straight pass, and Haaland moved away from the two central defenders, facing the goalkeeper and his shot was blocked by the opponent.In the 64th minute, De Bruyne sent a scalpel-like precision through, and after the B seat was offside successfully, he calmly pushed to tie the score, Manchester City 3-3.

In the 72nd minute, Saint-Maximin made a low shot and missed. A minute later, De Bruyne was brought down by Trippier after a high-speed breakthrough. The referee sent off Trippier with a direct red card. The referee cancelled the red card after watching VAR and changed it to a yellow card.

In the 77th minute, Gundogan sent the ball to the penalty area, and Harland shot slightly higher in front of the goal. In the 82nd minute, Newcastle took a corner kick, and Bertman shot high in the penalty area.

At the end of the game, Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle United.

The lineup of the two teams:

Newcastle United (4-3-3): 22-Pope/2-Tripier, 4-Botman, 5-Schel, 33-Burn/28-Willock, 39-Gumaraes, 7- Joelinton/24-Almiron, 9-Wilson, 10-Saint Maximin

Manchester City (4-3-3): 31-Ederson/2-Walker, 5-Stones, 6-Ake (20 minutes, 3-Dias), 7-Cancelo/17-Deb Raune, 16-Rodri, 8-Gundogan/47-Foden, 9-Haaland, 20-Bernardo-Silva

