At 22:00 on October 8th, Beijing time, the 10th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City played at home against Southampton. In the first half, Cancelo took the lead for Manchester City with his personal ability. Then De Bruyne assisted Foden with a free shot. In the second half, Rodri passed the ball and Mahrez volleyed to seal the victory. Cancelo then assisted Haaland to score in ten consecutive games. At the end of the game, Manchester City easily defeated Southampton 4-0 at home and temporarily took the lead.

In the 1st minute, Manchester City made a cross from the left, and Mahrez stopped the ball and volleyed and was saved by Bazunu. In the 12th minute, Cancelo sent his instep from the left to the back point, and Mahrez volleyed and shot high.

In the 13th minute, seat B sent a precise pass, and Haaland faced the goalkeeper and pushed the far corner, but unfortunately the ball hit the post and popped out. In the 18th minute, De Bruyne took a corner kick and was knocked out, and Mahrez volleyed his left foot above the goal.

In the 19th minute, Cancelo passed the defender and scored from the far corner with his left foot in the penalty area. Manchester City 1-0.

In the 29th minute, Manchester City made a cross from the left, and Haaland stopped the ball at the back and shot was blocked by the defender. In the 31st minute, Foden broke into the penalty area with a strong shot and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 32nd minute, Manchester City stole the ball in the middle circle, De Bruyne sent a wonderful pass, Foden faced the attacking goalkeeper with a deft shot and scored, Manchester City 2-0.

In the 39th minute, De Bruyne passed the ball, and Harland shot missed after adjusting his steps inconsistently. In the 45th minute, Armstrong shot in front of the penalty area and the ball was slightly higher than the crossbar. At the end of the first half, Manchester City temporarily led Southampton 2-0.

In the 47th minute, De Bruyne’s cross was blocked, and seat B shot wide.In the 48th minute, Rodri sent an overhead pass, Mahrez scored a volley from the back and succeeded, Manchester City 3-0.

In the 51st minute, Foden sent a low ball to the penalty area, and Haaland shot wide. In the 57th minute, De Bruyne sent it to the goal, and Haaland failed to form a shot under the interference of the defender.

In the 60th minute, De Bruyne made a straight pass. When Haaland dribbled the ball and was about to pass the goalkeeper, he was resolved by Bazunu.In the 64th minute, Tintin and Cancelo played a wonderful collision against the wall, the latter made a low pass, and Harland grabbed a point and made a contribution, Manchester City 4-0.

In the 77th minute, Haaland passed the ball, Grealish’s left foot shot in the penalty area was saved by the goalkeeper. A minute later, Grealish took a corner kick and Ake headed wide.

In the 84th minute, Perot’s consecutive shots from outside the penalty area were blocked by Manchester City players. In the 90th minute, after Palmer dunked the defender, a low-angle shot was blocked by Bazunu.

At the end of the game, Manchester City easily defeated Southampton 4-0 at home and temporarily took the lead.

The lineup of the two teams:

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/7-Cancelo (70 minutes, 21-Sergio-Gomez), 25-Akanji, 3-Dias, 6-Ake/20 – Bernardo Silva (78 minutes, 82-Lewis), 16-Rodri, 21-De Bruyne (70 minutes, 19-Alvarez)/47-Foden (58 minutes, 10- Grealish), 9-Haaland, 26-Mahrez (70 minutes, 80-Palmer)

Southampton (4231): 31-Bazunu/2-Walker-Peters (79 minutes, 28-Larios), 37-Bella-Kosha, 22-Salisu, 15-Perot/ 8-Ward-Prowse, 27-Diallo/17-Stuart-Armstrong (66 minutes, 19-Jenepo), 7-Aribo (79 minutes, 18-Mara), 9-Adam Armstrong (66 minutes, 24-El Yunusi)/10-Adams

