Original title: Premier League – Haaland wears a cap to set a new record Alvarez doubles Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest! !

At 2:30 a.m. on September 1st, Beijing time, there was a focus battle in the fifth round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Defending champions Manchester City take on newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. In the first half, Haaland scored a hat-trick in 27 minutes and scored 9 goals in the first 5 games, setting a new Premier League record. In the second half, Cancero scored a world wave and Alvarez scored twice. In the end, Manchester City swept Nottingham Forest 6-0.

In the first four rounds of the new season, Manchester City remained unbeaten with 3 wins and 1 draw. The only draw was Newcastle’s 3-3 draw. In the final round, they reversed Crystal Palace 4-2. In this game, Haaland, Alvarez and Foden partner up front. Nottingham Forest, as a newly-promoted team, have only won one game in the first four rounds.

In the 6th minute, Manchester City won a right corner kick. Gundogan drives the ball into the penalty area. Rodrigo headed the ball in front, and Alvarez’s push in the back was blocked by goalkeeper Henderson.

In the 12th minute, Manchester City’s left tactical corner kicked to the front of the penalty area. Foden received the ball and hung it in the penalty area. Haaland scored with his left foot on the line of the small penalty area. Manchester City led Nottingham Forest 1-0.

In the 17th minute, Forest made a 45-degree cross from the right in the frontcourt. Rorty headed home from behind the box and hit the side net.In the 23rd minute, the Forest goalkeeper faced Haaland’s pressing error and passed the ball directly to the B seat. The Manchester City players passed continuously in front of the opponent’s penalty area. Foden made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and finally Harland played. Empty goal, Manchester City lead Nottingham Forest 2-0.

In the 29th minute, Manchester City won a free kick from the left side of the frontcourt. Gundogan hoists the ball into the penalty area. Haaland nods the ball in front, and the stone in front of the goal shovels the goal from close range. But the latter was offside and the goal was invalid.

In the 39th minute, Cancelo made a 45-degree pass to the penalty area on the left side of the frontcourt. Foden and Stones made consecutive headers to ferry.Haaland scored a hat-trick in 27 minutes, scoring two consecutive three-pointers. In the first 5 rounds of the Premier League, Haaland scored 9 goals, setting a new Premier League record.

In the 44th minute, Alvarez caught the ball one step ahead of the penalty area, volleyed his left foot vigorously, and the ball hit the post and popped out of the baseline. At the end of the first half, Manchester City led by three goals, and the result of the game has lost its suspense.

Easy to fight again in the second half,In the 50th minute, Cancelo, who was in front of the penalty area, received a cross from the B seat on the right side of the penalty area. He bombarded the goal with his right foot and went straight to the dead corner. Manchester City led Nottingham Forest 4-0.

In the 60th minute, Block B received a return pass from a teammate in front of the penalty area. He hits the far corner with his right foot and Henderson holds the ball. After scoring a 10-59,000 goal, Alvarez made a celebratory move imitating Spider-Man.

In the 71st minute, Gundogan released a long pass from the backcourt, and Mahrez received the ball offside to form a single-handed shot. In the face of Henderson’s push, he was slightly wide in the penalty area.

In the 65th minute, Manchester City made a long pass from the top of the backcourt. Mahrez stopped the ball in front of the penalty area and then picked a pass. Alvarez, who was on the right side of the penalty area, volleyed the goal from a small angle with his right foot. Manchester City led Nottingham Forest 5-0. .

In the end, the whole game ended, Manchester City swept Nottingham Forest 6-0.

010-350000Return to Sohu, see more





