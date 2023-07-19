Premier League has a problem with betting – Bankruptcy

As evidenced by the disqualification of one of his best strikers.

It is easy to define the Premier League as the most spectacular league in the world. By now everyone wants to be part of this sort of human Olympus, which by now acts and talks about itself, perhaps even rightly so, like a football NBA. On the other hand, they have the best players, the best coaches, the best infrastructures, the best atmosphere that every fan dreams of experiencing at least once in their life, yet in the clear sky of English football a thin blanket of smoke is slowly rising, threatening moral integrity. With the’affair hooligans now relegated to an old memory and the multitude of doubts about the entry of foreign capital of dubious origin thinned out into thin air, the increase in footballers with serious gambling problems is becoming worrying fans and insiders.

Last November, in fact, with one use on its official website, the Football Association announced that it has opened proceedings against the Brentford striker Ivan Toney which concerns 268 violations of rule E8 – the one that, in short, prohibits players from betting. A few months later, Toney was given an eight-month suspension from playing sports – with a plea deal, in which he was recognized a pathological addiction, which he reduced from the initial request of fifteen months – and the payment of a £50,000 fine. The violations, according to the FA, were committed between February 2017 and January 2021 and, of the 268 events Toney bet on, 126 were found to be closely related because they featured his own teams.

This suspension was undoubtedly a severe blow for a player like Toney, who finally managed to establish himself in the Premier League and was also able to earn a place in the English national team. Strict rules are those of the FA, which for years has been fighting the scourge of betting with a regulation that is as strict as it is clear, especially in its E8 rule: players, coaches, managers, referees and staff members who are part of the English football pyramid bet – directly or providing guidance to other people – on any football event around the world, be it matches, goalscorers or transfers.

A similar measure had also affected the Newcastle winger, as well as one of the best in the league, Kieran Trippier, was banned by the Football Association for ten weeks and fined £70,000 for encouraging a friend to bet on the realization of his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid. Like him, too Daniel Sturridge I had provided information to his brother first on his transfer – missed – to Sevilla, receiving a four-month ban that had cost him the sacking by Trabzonspor. To Joey Barton, another old acquaintance of the magpies, an 18-month disqualification sentence for 1200 bets placed between 2006 and 2016 even cost him his career, forcing him to prematurely retire from football. these events have become topical again within about ten months, those that have passed from the opening of the proceeding against Ivan Toney in autumn 2022 to the opening of the one against Harry Toffolodefender of Nottingham Forest, as Toney accused of about two hundred violations of the regulation.

The race for cover in the Premier League

There is a serious gambling problem in England and football is no exception; also for this reason the Premier League, with unanimous vote, has already announced the provision that will ban the presence of betting agencies on game shirts starting from the 2026/27 season, following the example of Liga and Serie A.

Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising ➡️ pic.twitter.com/5xDX5sR4gY — Premier League (@premierleague) April 13, 2023

The Premier League was a measure deemed hypocritical and certainly tardy, since the agencies promoting gambling will be able to continue to enter into commercial agreements with clubs and promote themselves through clearly visible logos and slogans on training uniforms and stadium banners. Just about that, the University of Stirling has ascertainedviewing five matches in England’s top division, which references to betting agencies are shown every 21 seconds during the span of an event, a total of 500 times in a single match.

In the First Division there are seven clubs that will start from the starting blocks with a betting agency as the main sponsor on their match kits, with some agreements – such as those of Aston Villa, which the fans also opposed, and Burnley – signed this summer despite the three years granted to clubs to adapt to the bans. In addition to these, the other teams involved are West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and even Brentford itself in which Toney plays. Chelsea would have joined this list without opposition from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, which voted overwhelmingly to break off negotiations with an agency, leading the club to submit its sponsor-free kits. However, the problem has also spread widely under the Premier League, with the three divisions of the EFL all sponsored by the same agency.

Change starts from the bottom

No Premier League footballer has yet actively spoken out on the subject; while in the minor series, on the other hand, a more refined collective consciousness seems to have been born. Wycombe Wanderers midfielder and captain David Wheeler through the columns of the GuardianHe attacked clearly the league and agreements with gambling companies: “Throughout my career I believe I have always worn jerseys sponsored by betting agencies or casinos. I find this scandalous. We are bombarded with constant advertising of an addictive activity, despair and suicide. If we give up sponsoring companies related to gambling d ‘gambling meant receiving less money, I’d do it anyway“.

The chorus was also joined by Welsh international Hal Robson-Kanu: “As an athlete, father and entrepreneur, I recognize the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles for the youth of this country. I believe in the positive values ​​that sport can offer to all of us. That’s why I don’t want to see gambling as part of the game I love. However, we need a hand from the government“.

Both footballers have come out in favor of the campaign The Big Steppromoted by Gambling with Lives, a charity set up by former gambling addicts that raises awareness of the harmful effects gambling has on people. Numerous initiatives have been launched: last November, during the “Addiction Awareness Week“, the guys from TBS have called for wearing yellow shoelaces, finding support from some clubs such as: Forest Green, Tranmere, Dulwich Hamlet and the women’s selection of Glasgow City FC. Currently there are 30 clubs that have publicly supported the campaign , including the Luton Townnewly promoted to the Premier League. Thanks to the collective effort, over 10,000 pounds have been collected (which will be used to finance upcoming events) and 125,000 signatures through the platform Charge.org.

Their goal is to break the chain between the world of English football and that of betting. The data in possession give goosebumps: the Public Health estimated that 409 problem gambling-related deaths occur each year in England alone, while one studio Of YouGov announced that nearly 1.5 million people in Britain are highly addicted to gambling; while another 3.6 million – 7% of the population – are negatively affected by the problem gambling of friends or family members.

Recently, former international goalkeeper Peter Shilton has clearly exposed himself on the subject: “football is a family game, it’s a sport played by kids too, yet we are bombarded by betting agencies. I would like the EFL [English Football League, ndr] not renew contracts with betting agencies and follow the example of Formula 1 when it stopped accepting money from tobacco companies“. Maybe it’s really time to listen to him.

