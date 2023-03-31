Home Sports Premier League: How to follow your team on the BBC
Sports

by admin
It’s the business end of the season.

Are you excited to have Premier League football returning for the final push after the international break? Do you want to keep fully up to date with what’s going on at your club?

Yes? Well that’s good – because BBC Sport’s coverage of your favourite team is bigger and better than ever before.

You can:

  • Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;
  • Engage with the latest fan views, debates, quizzes, team selectors and other interactive content;
  • Get the latest news about your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Basically, if something’s worth knowing about, it’ll be on your club’s page.

Find the full list of Premier League club pages below – and then it’s just a case of either bookmarking if you’re on a desktop computer or tapping Follow if you’re using the BBC Sport app.

And if you’re on the app, select the bell icon to sign up for club notifications, which now include news, as well as line-ups, goals and results.

Enjoy…

Please note: if you’re reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this linkexternal-link and you’ll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you’re already in the app, you’ll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.

Download the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-linkAndroidexternal-linkAmazonexternal-link

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

