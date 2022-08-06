Chelsea beat Everton

At 00:30 on August 7th, Beijing time (17:30 on the 6th, UK local time), the first round of the 2022/23 Premier League began. Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 away, Sterling’s goal was invalid, and Jorginho Penalty kick.

Chelsea have all lost their away games against Everton in the past four seasons, and they have only won two at home in the past nine Premier League matches. In the 60 Premier League matches between the two sides, Chelsea won 27, drew 20 and lost 13, including 10 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses away from home. This is the 189th match in the history of the two sides, after Chelsea 74 wins, 56 draws and 58 losses.

Godfrey left the game with a serious injury. In the 43rd minute, Kante’s strong shot from outside the edge of the penalty area was saved, and Sterling’s supplementary shot was ruled invalid for offside. In stoppage time at halftime, Chilwell broke into the left side of the penalty area and caused a foul by Doucoure, and Jorginho made a penalty kick.

Sterling’s goal disallowed

Chelsea 1-0, Jorginho

Chelsea (3-4-3): 16- Mendy; 28- Azpilicueta, 6- Thiago-Silva, 26- Koulibaly (75′, 32- Cucurella ); 24-James, 7-Kante, 5-Jorginho (99′, 23- Gallagher), 21- Chilwell (65′, 12-Cheek); 19-Mount (65′ , 10 – Pulisic), 29 – Havertz (75′, 18 – Borja), 17 – Sterling

technical statistics

player rating

(Sco)