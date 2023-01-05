Two goals from the English striker and goals from Doherty and Son: Conte’s team wins 4-0 on the Palace pitch. The blue scores against West Ham, equal to Scamacca: it ends 2-2. Nottingham wins, 1-1 between Aston Villa and Wolves

Tottenham smile again. With the class of Harry Kane, author of the brace that launches the 4-0 of the Spurs at the beginning of the second half. With the grit of Antonio Conte, who after a first half as a team in disarray in the interval finds a way to relaunch his goals, as the fans asked him by invoking his name. They are the heroes of the triumph over Crystal Palace, of Tottenham’s first victory since the second half after the World Cup, the one that at least serves to calm an environment shaken by the last subdued performances and by the statements of the coach, who reminded everyone that winning this year is out of reach and that he is the first to accept that Spurs are on a multi-year rebuilding project, not trying to win trophies.

THE KEYS — On the pitch the hero is Harry Kane. He celebrates his 300th in the Premier League reaching 198 goals (15 this season), dragging his team from a phenomenon when they were with their backs to the wall. The England captain played a superlative game, inspiring the reaction of Tottenham who, after risking big in the first half, blossomed in the second half. Doherty and Son have also found glory, the South Korean second column on which the Conte project rests who has been trying to find the lost goal all season. The triumph at Selhurst Park shows Tottenham that they can still rely on Hugo Lloris in goal, fundamental after the mistakes with Aston Villa; that Ivan Perisic on the left with his experience and his class is a player to be exploited, and that the young Bryan Gil, who started the action of 1-0 and packaged the assist for the second goal, can be important in a blunt attack. It was also important for Spurs not to have conceded goals, after Conte’s team had always been down in the last 10 games. Palace dominated the first half, but had the demerit of not scoring. And it was punished with the third defeat in the last 4 games. See also Pont Donnas Mercilessly Overwhelmed the Golden River

THE MATCH — After Tottenham’s first 15′ discretely, Crystal Palace dominated the first half, constructing the two best chances (Lloris’ great save on Ayew in the 27th minute and Andersen’s shot from outside 4′ later) and leaving Conte wondering what’s wrong with his while Spurs fans invoke his name. Kane had the first good ball of his match in the 3rd minute of the second half and thanks to Perisic he transformed it into the 1-0 goal. That’s what it takes to unlock Tottenham, who doubled five minutes later with Kane himself, well served by Gil. Palace is in disarray, Spurs suddenly return to being that team that made the fans dream at the beginning of the season and also quickly score the 3-0 with Doherty and poker on the break with Son. Palace in the final look at least for the consolation goal, but on their way they find Lloris. And Tottenham’s desire to restart.

THE OTHERS — Willy Gnonto gives himself magic for his first goal in the Premier League, a first intention left foot after a good exchange with Summerville who leaves Fabianski no chance in the 29th minute. Leeds were overturned by the first English goal from former AC Milan player Paqueta and the third from Gianluca Scamacca, but the 2-2 that Rodrigo signed in the 70th minute meant that West Ham (ended the series of 5 defeats in a row) officially remained in trouble , tied with Everton in third bottom place on 15 points. Leeds have 17, like Forest who go 1-0 in Southampton and put the Saints in trouble, increasingly last at 12. A precious equal for Wolverhampton, who snatch a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. The program of the 19th Premier League closes on Thursday at 21 Italian with Chelsea-Manchester City. See also Short track speed skating World Cup Beijing Station ends

