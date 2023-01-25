original title:

Premier League: Kane scored a small victory for Tottenham

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 23 (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 23rd, the Premier League team Tottenham beat Fulham 1-0 with Kane’s only goal in the game, thus stopping the two-game losing streak.

Fulham, who played at home, forced Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris to attack twice after the opening day, but England captain Kane seized Tottenham’s few opportunities to score. In stoppage time in the first half, he dribbled the ball laterally on the edge of the penalty area and then shot angrily, scoring the only goal of the game.

For Tottenham, this victory is precious. This is their second win in nearly six Premier League games. As a result, they can continue to rank fifth, 3 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with one more game.

Tottenham will host defending champions Manchester City in their next round. On the 19th, the two teams had just played against Manchester City at home. Manchester City scored four goals in a row when they fell behind 0:2 in the first half, and finally sent away Tottenham 4:2.

Tottenham coach Conte bluntly said that they had lost to the “leaders” Arsenal and Manchester City in succession before, and they had to go all out to score 3 points that day. “We still have 17 league games to go, and we will insist on fighting for the Champions League qualification. In addition, we will also strive to continue to advance in the FA Cup and the Champions League.”