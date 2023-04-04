Original title: Premier League-Kane shoots Keane in the world and draws Tottenham 1-1 with Everton

CCTV News: At 3 am on April 4th, Beijing time, Tottenham Hotspur played away against Everton in the 29th round of the Premier League. Both sides had no achievements in the first half. In the second half, Kane scored a point shot and Michael Keane finished the tie. In the end, Tottenham drew 1-1 with Everton away.

In the 15th minute, Perisic made a high-altitude cross from the left side of the front court, and Kane shook his head in the middle of the penalty area and missed the goal slightly.

In the 58th minute, Kane pushed Gray down when he was pressing from the right, and then Dukure rushed up and clashed with Kane. The two pushed and pushed each other. The referee showed Dukure a red card and sent him off, and Kane also received a yellow card.

In the 66th minute, Tottenham picked a pass from the front court to the left side of the penalty area. Perisic flew the ball forward. Romero got the ball with his back and was tripped by Michael Keane. Tottenham got a penalty kick. A penalty hit, Tottenham lead 1-0!

In the 88th minute, Lucas Jr. stomped on Michael Keane when he counterattacked in the frontcourt, and was sent off by the referee directly with a red card.

In the 90th minute, Michael Keane dribbled the ball to the top of the arc, made some adjustments and volleyed into a world wave. Everton equalized the score 1-1.

At the end of the game, Tottenham drew 1-1 with Everton.