Home Sports Premier League-Kane shot Keane’s world wave to draw Tottenham 1-1 away to Everton-Sports-中工网
Sports

Premier League-Kane shot Keane’s world wave to draw Tottenham 1-1 away to Everton-Sports-中工网

by admin

Original title: Premier League-Kane shoots Keane in the world and draws Tottenham 1-1 with Everton

CCTV News: At 3 am on April 4th, Beijing time, Tottenham Hotspur played away against Everton in the 29th round of the Premier League. Both sides had no achievements in the first half. In the second half, Kane scored a point shot and Michael Keane finished the tie. In the end, Tottenham drew 1-1 with Everton away.

In the 15th minute, Perisic made a high-altitude cross from the left side of the front court, and Kane shook his head in the middle of the penalty area and missed the goal slightly.

In the 58th minute, Kane pushed Gray down when he was pressing from the right, and then Dukure rushed up and clashed with Kane. The two pushed and pushed each other. The referee showed Dukure a red card and sent him off, and Kane also received a yellow card.

In the 66th minute, Tottenham picked a pass from the front court to the left side of the penalty area. Perisic flew the ball forward. Romero got the ball with his back and was tripped by Michael Keane. Tottenham got a penalty kick. A penalty hit, Tottenham lead 1-0!

In the 88th minute, Lucas Jr. stomped on Michael Keane when he counterattacked in the frontcourt, and was sent off by the referee directly with a red card.

In the 90th minute, Michael Keane dribbled the ball to the top of the arc, made some adjustments and volleyed into a world wave. Everton equalized the score 1-1.

See also  Manchester City would be better off without him?Haaland: I don't care we have to start the winning streak – yqqlm

At the end of the game, Tottenham drew 1-1 with Everton.

You may also like

Premier League goal by Harry Kane is just...

NBA and Kellogg Partner to Support Young Basketball...

Verstappen wins in chaos at the Australian GP

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Turin (1-1)

FC Bayern: Indiscipline – “I have no desire...

Walk in Valle d’Intelvi on the Sentiero delle...

Daniil Medvedev wins ATP tournament in Miami and...

Racial slurs to a 19-year-old referee in a...

Zhang Ning narrowly beat Zeng Fanbo with 31+8...

Table tennis: 1. FC Saarbrücken wins the Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy