At 22:00 on the evening of August 6th, Beijing time, the first round of the 22-23 Premier League started. Tottenham faced Southampton at home. In the 12th minute, Prouse volleyed for the Saints to open the scoring, and in the 21st minute, Kulu In the 31st minute, Sun Xingmin’s cross from the left assisted Dale’s header. In the 60th minute of the second half, Emerson’s cross caused the Saints player Salisu Oolong. , In the 62nd minute, Emerson assisted Kulusevski with a burst shot. In the end, Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 at home, ushering in a good start to the new season!

In the opening stage, the visiting Saints performed well. First in the 2nd minute, the Saints set the ball on the right to the penalty area, and Salisu’s header shot slightly wide of the left post.In the 11th minute, Djenepo received a hanging pass from his teammate on the left side of the penalty area. Then he shook off the defender and then picked a pass from the middle of the penalty area. Ward-Prowse volleyed the ball to the goal. The ball bounced and refracted and rolled into the net. The score became 1-0!

The backward Tottenham gradually pressed forward and regained the rhythm of the game. In the 13th minute, Tottenham defender Emerson fell to the ground in the confrontation in the penalty area, and the referee did not say anything.In the 21st minute, Tottenham equalized! Kulusevski made a precise pass from the left in the frontcourt to the goal, and Sessegnon at the back beat the defender with a close-range header and the score was 1-1!

In the 29th minute, Tottenham continued to hold high and play high. Hoiber made a long pass near the middle circle to find Sun Xingmin on the left side of the penalty area. The latter volleyed and hit the goal.2 minutes later, Sun Xingmin sent a cross from the left side of the frontcourt, and the forward defender Dell headed the ball into the dead corner of the goal, and Tottenham overtook the score 2-1.After the reversal, Tottenham became more and more confident, and then gradually mastered the attacking rhythm. In the 37th minute, Dell’s long-range shot from outside the penalty area caused the goalkeeper to let go. Fortunately, the defender made a timely clearance.

In the 44th minute, Sun Xingmin rushed to the left side of the penalty area after receiving a straight pass from his teammates, dribbling confidently to the middle of the penalty area under the defense of many players, and then volleyed the goal slightly higher than the goal. In the 45th + 1 minute, Kane on the right side of the penalty area received a cross from Sun Xingmin, and then fell to the ground and shot was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 45th and 2nd minutes, Sun Xingmin took a corner kick in the frontcourt, and Romero headed the goal higher than the goal in the chaotic battle. At the end of the half, Tottenham entered halftime with a score of 2-1.

At the beginning of the second half, Tottenham continued to suppress the opponent, and the first 10 minutes were still the rhythm of Tottenham. In the 46th minute, Sun Xingmin penetrated the Saints’ defense with a straight pass from the left. Sessegnon, who was unmarked, moved forward to the left of the penalty area and then calmly volleyed, but the slow motion showed that the ball was offside and the goal was invalid. In the 49th minute, Hoiber made a left pass to the penalty area, and Emerson on the far right headed the goal and the ball was slightly higher than the left goal. 3 minutes later, Tottenham’s tactical corner kick was sent, and Kulusevski on the right cut to the top of the arc. Facing the defender who was grabbing, he shot confidently, and the ball slipped out of the left post.

In the 58th minute, Prouse hit the goal with a long-range shot from the top of the arc, which was also one of the few opportunities for the Saints to open the second half.

In the 60th minute, Tottenham counterattacked quickly and formed a 4-on-2 situation. Sun Xingmin, who took the initiative to slow down to look for opportunities, calmly slanted the left side of the penalty area, Emerson followed up and sent it in front of the goal, Saints player Sally Su made a mistake and pushed the ball into his own gate, making the score 3-1!

2 minutes later, Emerson rushed to the right side of the penalty area and sent an inverted triangle back. Kulusevski volleyed straight into the far corner of the goal, and the score was further expanded to 4-1!

In the 67th minute, Kulu crossed to the penalty area from the right. Sun Xingmin hit the goal and obviously hit the defender Stephens, but the referee did not say anything. In the 69th minute, Hojbjerg passed to the penalty area. Salisu’s header failed to get out of the penalty area. Romero followed up with a header and was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 73rd minute, Southampton made a long pass to the frontcourt. Alibo dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area and hit the goal. Lori made a brave save.

In the 83rd minute, Tottenham counterattacked in the frontcourt. Kane, who was advancing with the ball, gave the ball to the left side of the penalty area. Sun Xingmin followed up with a low shot and hit the goal. In the 87th minute, Prouse lobbed the ball to the left side of the penalty area, and Perot followed up with a header to hit the top. Afterwards, neither side was able to rewrite the score, and Tottenham finally defeated the Saints 4-1 at home.

lineup

Tottenham (3421): 1-Lori/33-Ben Davis (86th minute, 34-Lenglet), 15-Dell, 17-Romero/19-Sessegnon (65th minute, 14-Perisic), 5-Hojber, 30-Bentancur (86th minute, 38-Bisuma), 12-Emmerson (86th minute, 2-Doherty) / 7-Sun Xingmin, 21-Kulusevsky (86th minute, 27-Little Lucas)/10-Kane

Southampton (532): 31-Bazunu/2-Walker-Peters, 43-Valeri, 35-Bednarek, 22-Salisu, 19-Denepo (71st minute, 15-Perot)/8-Ward-Prowse, 45-Lavia, 6-Romeu (74th minute, 27-Diallo)/9-Armstrong, 7-Alibo

