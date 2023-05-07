Home » Premier League-Lampard returns for the first time to win Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth to end 6-game losing streak-Sports-中工网
Original title: Premier League-Lampard returns for the first time to win Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth to end 6-game losing streak

CCTV News: At 22:00 on May 6, Beijing time, in the 35th round of the Premier League, Chelsea challenged Bournemouth away. In the first half, Kanter assisted Gallagher with a header and Viña World Wave equalized the score; in the second half, Badiasil and Felix scored two goals in a row. In the end, Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 3-1, Lampard reaped his first victory back to Chelsea, and the Blues also ended their 9-match winless and 6-game losing streak in all competitions.

In the 9th minute, Kanter made a cross from the right, and Gallagher scored with a header. Chelsea led Bournemouth 1-0.

In the 21st minute, Bournemouth continued to play wonderful cooperation on the left. Binia shot from the far corner with his right foot near the penalty area line, and the ball flew into the net. Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea.

In the 82nd minute, Ziyech set the ball into the penalty area, Badiyasile scored a volley, and Chelsea led Bournemouth 2-1 again.

In the 86th minute, Chelsea made another victory, Sterling sent an assist, Felix pushed and scored, Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth.

