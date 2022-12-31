Original title: Premier League-Leicester Tiewei Oolong double-shot Liverpool 2-1 reverse Manchester United 1 point

CCTV News: At 4:00 am on December 31, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the Premier League, Liverpool played against Leicester City at home. In the first half, Hall scored a one-stop goal, Nunes scored in the center post, and Fass scored twice with an own goal. In the second half, Salah missed a single shot and Nunes missed many good opportunities. At the end of the game, Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City won the league for four consecutive victories, only 1 point away from Manchester United.

In the 4th minute, Hall got the ball in the midfield position, drove all the way straight into the penalty area, faced Alisson and calmly pushed and scored! Liverpool 0-1 Leicester City!

In the 38th minute, Arnold swept towards the penalty area from the right, and Fass made a clearance, but the ball drew a strange arc and fell into his own goal! Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City.

In the 45th minute, Nunez got a single-handed shot and hit the post from the penalty area line, but then followed up with Fass to make a clearance kick and kicked the ball into his own goal again! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City!

In the 27th minute, Ward made a kick-off error. Salah flicked the ball to Nunes. Nunes would do it. Salah succeeded in hitting the goal, but Nunes received the ball in an offside position and the goal was invalid. !

In the 53rd minute, Nunes slanted into the penalty area from the left, and Salah got a single-handed shot, but then the goal was slightly wide of the left post of the goal!