Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC have made the English football championship a little more exciting again. The Reds came in a spectacular Premier League game on Sunday despite being 2-0 down to a 2-2 (1-2) against leaders Arsenal. The Gunners now have 73 points after 30 games, six more than defending champions Manchester City. However, the team coached by Pep Guardiola still has a catch-up game. Liverpool remains in midfield after a strong performance in eighth.

Coach Mikel Arteta’s guests appeared like a championship contender right from the start on the otherwise feared Anfield Road. Arsenal only needed eight minutes to take the lead: Gabriel Martinelli completed a fine individual performance to make it 1-0. The Klopp-Elf came into play better, but was countered by the leaders of the table. After a pass from Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus easily headed in against an overwhelmed Liverpool defense to make it 2-0 (28th minute).

However, the second goal woke Liverpool up. The guests withdrew, the 2019 Champions League winner took control. Shortly before the break, Mohamed Salah deservedly reduced the deficit to 1:2 (42nd) and completed a furious first half. “It’s a very strange season,” said Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp before kick-off: “Sometimes we win historically, a week later nothing works.”

It was stormy even after the change of sides. Salah missed the big chance to equalize shortly afterwards. The Egyptian shot a penalty kick next to keeper Aaron Ramsdale’s goal (54′).

Liverpool pushed for the 2:2, Arsenal countered dangerously. Andrew Robertson cleared at the last second before Bukayo Saka was ready to score (74′). On the other side Darwin Nunez failed free standing against Ramsdale (81st). Then Roberto Firmino headed in the 87th minute after a strong pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold for the well-deserved equalizer before a turbulent final phase ensued.

In injury time, Ramsdale saved the draw against Salah (90+5) and then Ibrahima Konaté (90+6). Liverpool seemed to be desperate in this phase, but in the end there was overwhelming satisfaction with the point won against the leaders.

