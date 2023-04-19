Premier League: Liverpool swept Leeds United – yqqlm

Xinhua News Agency, London, April 17 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Liverpool achieved a one-sided victory in the Premier League on the 17th, sweeping Leeds United at home 6:1, of which Salah and Jota scored two goals.

On April 17, Liverpool player Salah (left) and Leeds United players scrambled in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

Liverpool, who had been invincible in the previous 4 rounds, finally ushered in a hearty victory. Although they did not break the deadlock on the field until the 35th minute, Salah received a pass from Jota 4 minutes later to rewrite the score to 2:0.

After changing sides to fight again, Leeds United regained a goal in the 47th minute, but Jota pushed into the net 5 minutes later, helping Liverpool to expand their lead to two goals again. Then it was still time for Liverpool to score goals. Salah and Jota scored again, and Nunes succeeded in receiving a pass from Arnold in the 90th minute to stop offside, and the score was fixed at 6:1.

On April 17, Liverpool player Jota (right) scored in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

Liverpool coach Klopp said after the game: “I think this is the best game we played this season. We forced the opponent to make a lot of mistakes and scored beautiful goals. In terms of high-pressure counter-attack, I think It’s literally the best in decades.”

After 30 rounds, Liverpool temporarily ranked eighth in the standings with 47 points, 2 points behind Brighton, who had one game less than them. Leeds United ranked 16th after 31 rounds, only 2 points above the relegation zone.

[

责编：刘希尧 ]