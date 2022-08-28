Original title: Premier League | Liverpool’s nine-goal victory over Manchester City struggles to reverse

Xinhua News Agency, London, August 27 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Liverpool, which had a poor start to the Premier League this season, finally won a victory on the 27th, and sent away the “promoted” Bournemouth with nine goals at home. Manchester City bravely reversed after conceding two goals and defeated Crystal Palace 4:2.

On the 27th, Liverpool player Van Dijk (second from right) headed the goal.Xinhua News Agency

At Anfield that day, Liverpool, who had drawn 2 and lost 1 in the first 3 rounds, finally ushered in an outbreak, scoring 9 times with 19 shots, tying the record for the largest score in the history of the Premier League. Previously, Manchester United swept their opponents 9-0 twice, and Leicester City also beat Southampton with the same score.

Only 3 minutes into the opening, Diaz hit a header from Firmino’s cross in the middle of the penalty area. 3 minutes later, teenager Elliott’s left-footed arcing ball from outside the penalty area broke the net. Bournemouth was almost powerless to face Liverpool’s attack. Before the end of the first half, they were successively broken by Arnold’s world wave, Firmino’s frontal shot and Van Dijk’s header.

Liverpool’s Arnold (centre) scores during the game.Xinhua News Agency

At the beginning of the second half, the Bournemouth defender accidentally bumped Liverpool’s cross into his own door, and Liverpool did not mean to slack off, and then Firmino and Carvalho added to the scoreboard. Before the end, Diaz scored another header to seal the 9-0 victory for the home team. Coach Klopp bluntly said that the team played almost perfectly.

Liverpool's Diaz (left) scored with a header during the game.Xinhua News Agency

Manchester City drew 3:3 with Newcastle United after being two goals behind in the last round, and now they are once again in a disadvantageous situation of 0:2 behind. However, with Be Silva's goal and Haaland's "hat trick", the defending champion finally took all three points, and after 4 rounds, 3 wins and 1 draw temporarily ranked second.

Crystal Palace took the lead in just four minutes with an own goal from Manchester City defender Stones. In the 21st minute, Anderson used a corner kick to score a header to make the score 2:0.

After changing sides and fighting again, Manchester City finally recovered a goal with Be Silva's breakthrough, and then coach Guardiola replaced Alvarez and Gundogan to inject more firepower into Manchester City's offense. In the 62nd minute, Haaland received a pass from Foden with a header from the penalty area to equalize the score. In the 70th minute, Stones missed a shot in the penalty area, but Haaland waited at the far post and easily pushed the empty goal. In the 81st minute, Haaland from Norway took Gundogan's straight pass and scored a strong goal under the attack of the opponent's two defenders, completing the 13th "hat trick" of his career.

Manchester City players celebrate during the game.The picture comes from the official website of the Premier League

Brighton at home 1:0 a small victory over Z United, and Manchester City have the same 10 points. Arsenal's top position is temporarily unshakable, they beat Fulham 2:1 at home that day to achieve four consecutive victories.

In addition, Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 away to achieve two consecutive victories. Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 despite having one less challenge for more than an hour. Brentford and Everton made a 1-1 draw.

