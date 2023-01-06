Home Sports Premier League- Mahrez’s substitute contributed to Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 5 points behind the Gunners-Sports-中工网
Sports

Premier League- Mahrez’s substitute contributed to Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 5 points behind the Gunners-Sports-中工网

by admin
Premier League- Mahrez’s substitute contributed to Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 5 points behind the Gunners-Sports-中工网

Original title: Premier League-Mahrez came off the bench to make contributions to Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea 5 points behind the Gunners

CCTV News: At 4 o’clock in the morning on January 6, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the Premier League, Chelsea played against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. At the beginning of the game, Sterling and Pulisic were injured one after another. Chelsea and Manchester City drew 0-0 at halftime. In the 63rd minute, Glarish, who came off the bench for Manchester City, assisted Mahrez, who also came off the bench, with a push and scored. With this goal, Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 away and scored all 3 points. After losing at home, Chelsea only won 1 game in the last 8 games, ranking tenth. Manchester City scored 3 points and accumulated 39 points, only 5 points away from the top Arsenal.

Less than 2 minutes into the game, Sterling stepped on Stones’ foot in the fight against his former owner and strained his thigh muscle. Aubameyang came off the bench, Haverts retreated, and Aubameyang advanced alone.

In the 22nd minute, Pulisic was injured and Chuuk Umeka came off the bench.

Manchester City replaced Lewis and Akanji in the second half, replacing the two full-backs Walker and Cancelo. In the 63rd minute, De Bruyne split in the middle, Grealish on the left pushed across the goal, and Mahrez followed up with an outflanking push to score, Manchester City 1-0.

See also  Champions, Potter's eve: "I expect a different Milan"

You may also like

Lazio, curve closed due to racism in Umtiti...

War in Ukraine, Putin ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas...

Atalanta, Zapata at risk for Bologna. Pasalic and...

Juventus: two mayors resign

Neymar, Vieri, CR7, Piqué: footballers and the passion...

Serie A: Inter Milan beats Napoli

Bereszynski to Napoli from Sampdoria? The Polish manager’s...

Transfer market, Naples, Juve, Milan and Inter aim...

Bmw i Vision Dee: the concept car that...

Euroleague, Virtus Bologna wins in Barcelona

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy