Original title: Premier League-Mahrez came off the bench to make contributions to Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea 5 points behind the Gunners

CCTV News: At 4 o’clock in the morning on January 6, Beijing time, in the 19th round of the Premier League, Chelsea played against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. At the beginning of the game, Sterling and Pulisic were injured one after another. Chelsea and Manchester City drew 0-0 at halftime. In the 63rd minute, Glarish, who came off the bench for Manchester City, assisted Mahrez, who also came off the bench, with a push and scored. With this goal, Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 away and scored all 3 points. After losing at home, Chelsea only won 1 game in the last 8 games, ranking tenth. Manchester City scored 3 points and accumulated 39 points, only 5 points away from the top Arsenal.

Less than 2 minutes into the game, Sterling stepped on Stones’ foot in the fight against his former owner and strained his thigh muscle. Aubameyang came off the bench, Haverts retreated, and Aubameyang advanced alone.

In the 22nd minute, Pulisic was injured and Chuuk Umeka came off the bench.

Manchester City replaced Lewis and Akanji in the second half, replacing the two full-backs Walker and Cancelo. In the 63rd minute, De Bruyne split in the middle, Grealish on the left pushed across the goal, and Mahrez followed up with an outflanking push to score, Manchester City 1-0.