Premier League: Man City 4-1 Arsenal! De Bruyne Show! Pep wins towards the title | Sports

Was that the championship win?

Bayern winner Manchester City beats in the top game Premier League leaders Arsenal 4-1 now have the best chance of becoming England champions again. Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (31).

7 minutes: Stones with the long ball on Haaland, who takes the ball down the center line incredibly hard, asserts against Arsenal-Hüne Holding and puts it through De Bruyne’s run. He throws on the turbo, passes everyone and slams the ball in at full speed on the near post. 1:0!

And it only goes in one direction: De Bruyne (26th) misses the huge chance to make it 2-0, Haaland even a whole top chance triple (28th, 36th and 41st minute).

Stones then increased the lead to 2-0 with a header before the break after a De Bruyne assist (45+2). De Bruyne again (again on Haaland template) makes everything clear with the 3-0 (54th). Holding (86th) scored the consolation goal for Arsenal. Haaland, shortly after he had taken out the hair tie, the final score (90 + 5) with a waving mane.

Sky co-commentator and Austria national coach Ralf Rangnick (64/last season Manchester United coach): “Haaland and De Bruyne against the rest of the world. What the two play is sensational. The players who make the difference.”

And coach Pep Guardiola (52)? Initiate victory with a water trick.

As England expert Raphael Honigstein reported at half-time on Sky, Guardiola had the lawn watered even more than usual before the game. To make the ball fast for your own combination game. Went up!

Pep’s 11th consecutive win against Arsenal put Man City just two points adrift of Arsenal (top of the table since Matchday 3) with two games left. If Man City wins the first of two catch-up games (against West Ham) next week, Arsenal will lose first place. And City can now even afford at least one slip in the final sprint of the league. And would still be champion.

It would be Pep’s 5th championship in 7th year! And in his debut season at ManCity, the first for Haaland!

Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC won 2-1 at West Ham in the evening (goals: Gakpo and Matip). Crisis top club Chelsea lost again, this time 2-0 at home to Brentford.