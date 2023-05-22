Home » Premier League: Man City celebrate early title win
Premier League: Man City celebrate early title win

On May 21, Manchester City players celebrated winning the championship.Xinhua News Agency

On the same day, after Manchester City’s home game against Chelsea in the 2022-2023 English Premier League, Manchester City held a ceremony to celebrate winning the league championship this season. In the Premier League on May 20, Arsenal lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, which meant that Manchester City won the championship three rounds ahead of schedule and achieved three consecutive Premier League titles.

On May 21, Manchester City players celebrated winning the championship.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City players celebrated winning the championship.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola celebrated with the Premier League trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Gundogan (former) kissed the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Haaland celebrated with the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player De Bruyne celebrated winning the championship.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Gundogan kissed the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City club chairman Mubarak (left) and coach Pep Guardiola celebrated next to the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Mahrez kissed the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Stones celebrated with the Premier League trophy.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City fans celebrated the team’s early victory before the game.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (third from right) and player Grealish (second from right) celebrated winning the championship.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player Haaland held up the Premier League championship trophy to celebrate.Xinhua News Agency

On May 21, Manchester City player De Bruyne celebrated with the Premier League championship trophy.Xinhua News Agency

