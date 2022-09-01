Premier League roundup: Manchester City beat Liverpool in stoppage time with six goals

The defending champion Manchester City gave the “promoted horse” Nottingham Forest a good lesson with a big score of 6:0 in the Premier League on the 31st, of which Haaland scored a “hat trick” for the second consecutive game. Liverpool reversed after conceding a goal first, and Carvalho’s goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time allowed them to complete the “lore”.

At home against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City coach Guardiola put the core midfielder De Bruyne on the bench. However, this did not hinder Manchester City’s goal “performance”. In the 12th minute, Haaland received a cross from Foden from the left and grabbed a shot from the front to break the net. After 11 minutes, Haaland seized the opportunity to push the empty goal and succeeded. In the 38th minute, it was the Norwegian striker who received Stones’ header again, and the header from the middle of the penalty area hit the goal, completing the “hat trick” within 26 minutes. However, the efficiency of this new generation of European “Golden Boy” in the last round was even more astonishing, and it took only 19 minutes to get the next three cities in a row.

After changing sides and fighting again, Cancelo rewritten the score to 4:0 outside the penalty area. Subsequently, Alvarez made two contributions, and the score was finally fixed at 6:0. Manchester City thus remained unbeaten with 4 wins and 1 draw, but they could only continue to rank second in the league after Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 2:1 on the same day and achieved a five-game winning streak.

At Anfield, Liverpool got off to a poor start at home against Newcastle United. In the 38th minute, Isaac, a newly joined Newcastle, received a direct shot from his teammates and scored, giving the home team a dismay. Although not at their best, Liverpool always tried their best to put pressure on their opponents and finally relied on Firmino’s low shot to level the score in the 61st minute.

It was the eighth minute of stoppage time, and an incredible moment arrived. Liverpool’s corner kick caused chaos in the penalty area. Carvalho, who came off the bench in the second half of the second half, took the opportunity to volley and score, sealing the victory for Liverpool.

With two consecutive victories, 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, Liverpool ranked fifth with 8 points, 2 points behind fourth place Brighton. Tottenham continued to rank third after a 1:1 draw with West Ham, but was 2 points behind Manchester City. In addition, Bournemouth, who dismissed their coach after the last round, scored a goalless draw with Wolves 0:0. (Zhang Wei)