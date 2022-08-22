Home Sports Premier League: Manchester City draw with Newcastle United – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
On August 21, Manchester City player Gundogan (middle) celebrated a goal during the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On the same day, in the third round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League, Manchester City drew with Newcastle United 3-3 away.

On August 21, Manchester City player Gundogan (right) scored a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 21, Manchester City player Silva (front) celebrated a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 21, Newcastle United player Trippier (second from left) scored a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 21, Newcastle United player Almiron (second from right) scored a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 21, Newcastle United players celebrated a goal during the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On August 21, Newcastle United player Wilson celebrated a goal in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

