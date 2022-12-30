Original title: Premier League Manchester City regained winning form

Tonight’s news (reporter Wang Zi from Haihe Media Center) In the 17th round of the Premier League in the early hours of Beijing time yesterday, Manchester City beat Leeds United 3-1 away.

Manchester City lost to Brentford in the last round of the game. They were full of firepower in this campaign, winning the game with Rodri’s goal and Haaland (pictured above from the right) scoring twice. Counting the two goals scored in this campaign, Haaland has scored 20 goals in 14 Premier League games since his transfer to “Blue Moon” this season, making him the fastest Premier League player to unlock this achievement. He has scored 25 goals in all competitions and is the fastest player under Guardiola to break the 25-goal mark.

After this campaign, Manchester City ranked second in the standings with 35 points, 5 points behind leaders Arsenal. Statistics show that the previous four teams that scored at least 40 points in the first 15 rounds of the Premier League all won the championship that season. Judging from the current excellent state of the “Gunner”, “Blue Moon” faces great challenges to break this law.