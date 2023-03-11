[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 12, 2023]On March 11, local time, the 27th round of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League began. “Blue Moon” Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in an away game. Haaland took a penalty kick break down.

The two teams have played against each other 25 times in the history of the Premier League. Manchester City has 15 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses, occupying an absolute advantage. In the first match of this season, “Blue Moon” relied on Haaland’s hat-trick to reverse their opponents 4-2 at home. This away game is the second confrontation between the two sides this season.

In the 2nd minute of the first half, Manchester City made a pass from the left and the opponent made a clearance. Midfielder Rodri volleyed from the edge of the penalty area. The angle was correct and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 4th minute, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish dribbled the ball straight in from the left and shot wide from the top of the penalty area.

In the 26th minute, Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji took the ball to the outside of the penalty area and fired a long-range shot, which went out of bounds.

In the 28th minute, Manchester City broke through the defense from the left and made a cross in front of the goal. Erling Haaland scored a point and went over the crossbar.

Both sides had no achievements in the first half, and changed sides to fight again in the second half.

In the 57th minute, Manchester City won a free kick at the top of the penalty area. Winger Phil Foden directly attacked the goal and was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 60th minute, Bernardo Silva made a cross from the right of Manchester City’s B seat. Substitute striker Julián Álvarez turned around and drove the ball into the penalty area, but the shot from 12 yards from the goal was too high. .

In the 77th minute, Manchester City took a tactical corner kick from the left. Midfielder Ilkay Gündogan was kicked down by the opposing player in the penalty area. The referee pointed to the penalty spot. Forward Haaland broke the deadlock on the field overnight, and Manchester City led 1-0.

At the end of the game, Manchester City beat their opponents 1-0 with Haaland’s goal. Haaland was also named the best player of the match.

Manchester City starting (4-2-3-1): 31-Ederson/6-Ake, 3-Dias, 25-Akanji, 5-John Stones (89’↑2-Walker) /8-Gundoan, 16-Rodri/10-Glarish, 20-Bernardo Silva (79’↑17-De Bruyne), 47-Foden (58’↑19-Al Vares)/9-Haaland

After this campaign, Manchester City continued to catch up with Arsenal, the top team, and narrowed the point gap between the two teams to 2 points in the case of one more game. This week, Manchester City will sit at home against their Champions League opponents, the Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig, after the first round of the “Blue Moon” away game with their opponents tied 1-1.

