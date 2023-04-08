[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, April 09, 2023]On April 8, local time, the 30th round of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League began. Harland scored two goals alone, and Grealish made a pass.

The two teams have played against each other 37 times in the history of the Premier League. Manchester City has 21 wins, 9 draws and 7 losses, and has the absolute upper hand. In the first match of the 10th round of this season, “Blue Moon” won the opponent 4-0 at home, and this round came to the opponent’s home court, St. Mary’s Stadium.

In the 5th minute, Manchester City organized a quick counterattack. The midfielder Ilkay Gündogan split to the left space. The winger Jack Grealish shot the far corner from the penalty area and was saved by the goalkeeper. .

In the 41st minute, Manchester City made a pass from the left to the far post. Center Erling Haaland overwhelmed the opponent and missed the goal with a header.

At the end of the first half, Manchester City still organized an attack from the left. The midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Kevin De Bruyne) passed to the goal. Center Harland scored with a header and broke the deadlock on the field.

During the intermission, Manchester City temporarily led by one goal, and the two sides changed sides to fight again in the second half.

In the 51st minute, the Manchester City team launched a counterattack. The midfielder Gundogan shot from the back corner on the left side of the penalty area and flew out of the bottom line by rubbing against the right post.

In the 58th minute, Manchester City still launched an offensive from the left. Winger Glarish shot a low shot from a close corner in the penalty area. After being saved by the goalkeeper, he immediately followed up with a supplementary shot and broke the net, helping the team extend the lead to 2-0.

In the 68th minute, Manchester City made a straight pass from the left flank. Winger Grealish quickly inserted and passed to the far post. Center Harland hit the golden hook upside down and scored in the lower left corner of the goal to seal the victory.

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola replaced main center Haaland with Argentine striker Julián Álvarez in order to prepare for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Bundesliga giants Bayern three days later.

The head coach of the home team Southampton, Ruben Selles (Ruben Selles) also immediately dispatched troops, replacing midfielder Moussa Djenepo (Moussa Djenepo) and striker Sékou Mara (Sékou Mara) to strengthen the offensive.

Sayers’ substitutions paid off immediately. In the 72nd minute, Djenebo dribbled on the left, broke through the three-person double-team defense in a row and made a pass. Mara scored a low shot from 12 yards and scored a goal.

In the 74th minute, the Manchester City team cooperated with the wall in the middle of the opponent’s penalty area. De Bruyne broke into the penalty area and was tripped by the opponent’s defender. The referee pointed to the penalty spot. The score was fixed at 4 to 1.

At the end of the game, the Manchester City team won a great away game, and the striker Haaland, who scored twice, became the best player of the game.

Manchester City starting (4-2-3-1): 31-Edson/6-Ake (81’↑21-Sergio Gomez), 3-Dias, 25-Akanji, 5-John Stones (57’↑2-Walker)/8-Gundoan, 16-Rodri (81’↑4-Kalvin Phillips)/10-Glarish, 17-Debrau Inside, 26- Mahrez (56’↑20-Bernardo Silva)/9-Haaland (69’↑19-Alvarez)

After this battle, Manchester City continued to catch up with the leader Arsenal, and is still ranked second in the standings, 5 points behind the opponent. However, “Blue Moon” still needs to fight in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. The schedule is relatively short. Concentration is a serious challenge; while Arsenal only need to focus on the Premier League and have nothing else to do.

