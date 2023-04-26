Home » Premier League: ManCity ahead of Arsenal
Premier League: ManCity ahead of Arsenal

Premier League: ManCity ahead of Arsenal


John Stones (v.) celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 in the game against Arsenal.
Image: AP

Erling Haaland scored the goal to make it 4-1, his 33rd goal of the season. In the table, Manchester City have moved up to two points from leaders Arsenal – and still have two games to catch up.

MEight demonstration of Manchester City: After the well-deserved 4: 1 (2: 0) against leaders FC Arsenal, the champions of the Premier League still have the successful title defense in their own hands.

Although the overwhelmed guests maintained their lead in the table with 75 points, Pep Guardiola’s team moved up to two points and still has two games to catch up.

In front of 55,000 spectators at the Etihad Stadium, Kevin de Bruyne set the course for victory with his opening goal in the seventh minute. The outstanding Belgian also prepared the hosts’ second goal, John Stones scored with a header (45+1). After the break, de Bruyne scored again in the 54th minute before Rob Holding scored the consolation goal (86′).

City’s striker Erling Haaland was unable to take advantage of several other scoring opportunities, and the Norwegian only scored his 33rd goal of the season in injury time. The success of the hosts was no longer in danger after the change of sides. The “Gunners”, whose last championship title was 19 years ago, had no win for four matchdays and had absolutely no chance.

