The loan transfer to Wolverhampton, bottom of the Premier League table, of Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha is official. The 23-year-old Brazilian had arrived in Spain in 2021 from Hertha Berlin for 26 million euros, but he didn’t impress Diego Simeone also because after seven goals last season, in the current one he has never scored in 17 appearances. His departure is definitive, because the agreement provides for the obligation to buy.