Premier League: Mateo Kovacic joins Manchester City from Chelsea

After a disappointing season without a place in the European Cup, Chelsea will have to do without Mateo Kovacic in the future. After five years with the Blues in the English Premier League, the Croatian national soccer player is moving to champions Manchester City.

As the Champions League winner announced, the 29-year-old Kovacic has signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee for the Croatian, who still had a contract with Chelsea until 2024, is said to be around 29 million euros plus bonus payments.

“It’s a dream for every footballer to join this team,” said the midfielder. Under current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, Kovacic won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021. In Manchester he will now wear the number 8 on his jersey, which German national player Ilkay Gündogan, who has switched to FC Barcelona, ​​previously had.

