Original title: Premier League – Mount scored twice, Kepa made many sacrifices to Chelsea 2-0 Villa

At 21:00 on the evening of October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the Premier League, Chelsea played Aston Villa away. In the first half, Mount relied on Villa’s mistake and scored to help Chelsea take the lead. Kepa made a great contribution and made a streak. Chelsea led Villa 1-0 at halftime; in the second half, Mount scored another goal to expand the score, and Villa repeatedly The attack was fruitless and Chelsea won 2-0 in the end.

The game started, and in the 6th minute, Chelsea blitzed and scored! Chilwell got the ball in the penalty area from the left and made a cross. Mings made an inadvertent clearance and formed an own assist. Mount followed up and hit the goal. Chelsea led Villa 1-0.

In the 9th minute, Mount was hit in the face during the ball fight with Mings, but fortunately there was no serious problem. In the 15th minute, Villa missed the opportunity. Watkins took the ball from the left penalty area and made a pass near the bottom line. Leon Bailey’s header hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 21st minute, Villa created another offensive opportunity. Ince’s shot in the penalty area was bravely saved by Kepa, and then Villa shot two more feet and was still rejected by Kepa.

In the 28th minute, Villa had a chance to counterattack. After getting the ball from the right, Ince made a slight adjustment and hit the goal at a small angle. The ball was blocked by Kepa again. In the 31st minute, Watkins made a cross from the right, and Ince’s header was still in the middle. This time, it was Kepa’s miraculous save! In the 3rd minute, Villa had a free kick on the right in the frontcourt. Leon Bailey took the penalty and directly chose to hit the goal. The ball was a little higher.

In the 40th minute, Havertz scored the ball from the left. Sterling got the ball in the penalty area and then kicked the ball. The ball hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 45th minute, Leon Bailey made a cross from the right, and Ince’s header was higher.

At the end of the first half, Chelsea temporarily led Villa 1-0 away.

At the beginning of the second half, Chelsea started to change two people in a row, Cucurella and Havertz were replaced, and Azpilicueta and Koulibaly were replaced. In the 46th minute, Cheek picked a pass from the right, and Mount’s follow-up low shot was blocked. In the 52nd minute, Villa took a corner kick and was cleared, and the second corner kick Consa fought for the goal, and the ball went wide.

In the 56th minute, Ashley Young sent an oblique pass, and Watkins hit the goal wide from the left. In the 58th minute, Chelsea made another substitution, Aubameyang was replaced, and Gallagher was replaced. In the 62nd minute, Villa took a set ball from the right and was cleared by Kepa, and McGinn’s long shot from outside the penalty area was again obtained by Kepa.

In the 65th minute, Chelsea expanded their lead! From Mount! Chelsea took a free kick from the left. Mount took the penalty and chose to hit the goal directly. The ball hit the right side of the goal and entered the net. Chelsea led 2-0!

In the 72nd minute, Chaloba got the ball from the right and made a pass. Sterling jumped high near the penalty area and headed the goal, and the ball went wide. In the 73rd minute, Villa made a substitution and Coutinho came off the bench to replace McGinn. In the 80th minute, Chelsea had a chance to counterattack. Cheek got the ball and passed the ball directly to the penalty area. Martinez cleared the ball in advance.

In the 84th minute, Sterling directly blocked the ball from the right and kicked the goal directly. The ball was taken by Martinez. In the 89th minute, Villa had a free kick. Coutinho took a long shot after receiving the ball. The ball was blocked by the defender. In the 92nd minute, Mings was injured in 4 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, but there was not much time left.

In the end, Chelsea beat Villa 2-0 away, Mount scored twice in this game, and goalkeeper Kepa also performed well.

Lineup for both sides

Chelsea: 1-Kepa, 32-Cucurella (26-Coulibaly in the 46th minute), 6-Thiago-Silva, 14-Chaloba, 21-Chilewell, 8- Kovacic (5-Jorginho in the 65th minute), 12-Cheek, 19-Mount, 17-Sterling (18-Broja in the 88th minute), 29-Haverts (46th minute) 28 – Azpilicueta), 9 – Aubameyang (23 – Gallagher in the 58th minute)

Aston Villa: 1-Damian-Martinez, 2-Kash, 4-Konsa, 5-Mins, 18-Ashley-Young, 41-Jacob-Ramsey (No. 78 minutes 32-Dendonkel), 6-Douglas-Louis, 7-McGinn (23-Coutinho in the 73rd minute), 11-Watkins, 31-Leon-Bailey (in the 66th minute) 10-Buendia), 9-Danny Ings

