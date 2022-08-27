Original title: Premier League-N batter slammed to no avail, Ronaldo benched Manchester United 0-0 Southampton at halftime

At 19:30 on August 27th, Beijing time, a focus battle of the fourth round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League started at the Santa Maria Stadium, with Manchester United challenging Southampton away. In the first half, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense, but neither rewritten the score.

In the 6th minute, Bruno Fernandez made a successful steal near the midfield, and then took a lob shot with his right foot, and the ball was taken into his arms by Bazunu. In the 10th minute, Eriksson scored the ball before the top of the arc. Dalot made a successful breakthrough from the right side of the penalty area and made a pass. Bruno Fernandez flanked slightly slower and failed to reach the ball. In the 12th minute, Southampton made a cross from the right, and Armstrong nodded the ball to the goal, and the ball was firmly held by De Gea.In the 18th minute, Manchester United missed the opportunity to score. Bruno Fernandez headed the goal in front of the goal. The ball was blocked by the defender. Elanga followed up with a high-speed shot from the right side of the penalty area. The ball was blocked by Bazunu with his body. Elanga swept the ball to the middle before falling to the ground. Bruno Fernandez’s shot was blocked by the defender. Eriksen followed up and pushed the ball from the middle. The ball was blocked by the defender again.

In the 28th minute, El Yunusi made a cross from the right. Adams pressed the defender to head the goal, and the ball went over the crossbar. In the 30th minute, Southampton missed a good opportunity to score. After the right corner kick was taken, Adams rubbed forward and back, Bella Cotchap stopped the ball and shot from a close range, and the ball went out of bounds. Subsequently, Southampton made a low pass from the left, Adams turned lightly in the penalty area and then made a low shot with his left foot. The ball was firmly received by De Gea. In the 33rd minute, Eriksen took a long shot with his right foot from the left side of the frontcourt, and the ball was hugged by Bazunu. In the 36th minute, Eriksen made a 45-degree cross from the left in the frontcourt. Bruno Fernandez flanked slightly in front of the goal and the ball passed by. In the 37th minute, El Yunusi made a straight pass in the frontcourt, Adams shot low with his right foot from a small angle, and the ball went out of bounds. In the 43rd minute, Elanga returned to the penalty area, and Rashford’s right-footed low shot was blocked by the defender. In the 44th minute, McTominay won a set ball on the right side of the frontcourt for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandez shot directly with his right foot, but unfortunately failed to get around the wall.

Lineups for both teams:

Southampton (4-2-3-1): 31-Bazunu/2-Walker-Peters, 22-Salish, 37-Bella Cotchap, 19-Denepo/8- Ward-Prowse, 45-Ravia/7-Aribo, 10-Adams, 24-El Yunussi/9-Adam Armstrong

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea/20-Dalot, 19-Varane, 6-Lisandro-Martinez, 12-Malaysia/14-Eri Kesen, 39-McTominay/25-Sancho, 8-Bruno-Fernandez, 36-Ilanga/10-Rashford

