Premier League: Newcastle United make big step towards Champions League

Status: 05/18/2023 10:32 p.m

After a 4-1 (2-0) win on Thursday (May 18, 2023) in the catch-up game of matchday 25 against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United have one foot in the Champions League. With two games to go, the lead over fifth-placed Liverpool is four points.

Newcastle ended their small phase of weakness in time after just one point from the past two games. An own goal by Deniz Undav gave the “Magpies” the lead (22′), Dan Burn increased in the fourth minute of added time in the first half. Undav scored the goal for the Premier League sixth from Brighton (51′), Callum Wilson (89′) and Bruno Guimares (90′) ensured the final score.

Match point for Newcastle versus Leicester

Already on Monday (May 22nd, 2023) Newcastle can make the entry into the Champions League perfect. With a win in the home game against Leicester City, Liverpool (playing against Aston Villa on Saturday) would no longer have a chance to overtake the current third in the league. On the last day of the game, Newcastle meets Chelsea away (May 28, 2023).