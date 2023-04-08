Original title: Premier League Newcastle VS Manchester United Manchester United away can not compliment Chavez VS Braga

The article is quoted from the official account: Shining Shuoqiu

Chavez vs Braga

This season, the Portuguese Super League is currently in the 26th round of the contest. In this game, Chavez, who is in the middle of the standings, will play at home against the traditional strong team Braga. Chavez currently has 8 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses in 25 games. He ranks 11th in the standings and has almost completed his relegation goal ahead of schedule. Braga currently has 18 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses in 25 games, ranking third in the standings and only 2 points behind Porto in front of them.

Chavez is the newly promoted team in the Portuguese Super League this season. The team finished third in the Portuguese League last season, and finally qualified for promotion through a strong performance in the play-offs. As a newly promoted team, the team has performed quite well in the Portuguese Super League this season. It currently ranks 11th in the standings and leads the relegation zone by as much as 16 points. It has almost completed the goal of relegation ahead of schedule. The performance of the team at home is relatively average. So far, they have only achieved 3 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses in 12 home games. In the last round of the league, Chavez won 2:0 away from Estorel, ushered in two consecutive victories recently, but in general, the team’s competitiveness is relatively limited, especially when facing strong teams, there is almost no The ability to score points can be said.

Braga is a veteran team in the Portuguese Super League. Its comprehensive strength is second only to the three championship teams. The team’s performance this season is quite good. It currently ranks third in the standings and is only 12 away from Porto in front of it. With a gap of 2 points, there is still great hope to compete for the league runner-up. The team’s performance in home and away games is very good. So far, 13 away games have achieved 10 wins and 3 losses, and they have a strong ability to win away games. In the last round of the league, they played against the giants Porto at home, and finally drew with their opponents 0:0. In the previous two games, Braga won two consecutive victories, and all of them had zero opponents, with excellent offense and defense.

Based on the above fundamental analysis, this game is a contest between the newly promoted team at home and the traditional strong team in the league. There is a huge gap between the two sides in terms of overall strength and market image. The current score difference is as much as 24 points. In the first round of this season, Braga lost 0:1 to Chavez at home. This game also has a strong desire for revenge as a guest. Judging from the current points situation, Chavez has no desires, but Braga still needs to go all out to hit the league runner-up. Comprehensive consideration of this game is optimistic about Braga’s away win.

Direction: negative score 0:2 1:2 goals 2 3 goals

Newcastle vs Manchester United

Casemiro has contributed a lot to Manchester United’s rise this season, and his suspension tonight will definitely have an impact on Manchester United’s midfield. At present, the Red Devils have three options for the midfielder. Sabitzer is injured in the national team, and he is not suitable for playing Goretzka when he was in Bayern. At Manchester United, it is more like Eriksson’s rotation. McTominay’s popularity in the national team last week was also due to the premise of the position. On the contrary, he and Fred partnered with the nightmare of a double midfielder. I believe Manchester United fans do not want to look back. From this point of view, Casemiro has no A suitable replacement, United’s midfield will again face a decline in control after Eriksen’s injury.

Many people said that Newcastle handed in the gun prematurely in the final because they did not see their position clearly. If they defended and counterattacked, it might not be so ugly. In fact, this season Newcastle has been very strong every game. In addition to a game against Arsenal against the big6, they are basically high-position oppression, and the effect is not bad. Anyone with a discerning eye in that game should be able to see that Newcastle’s midfielder Guimaraes was very out of shape, and Manchester United obviously couldn’t exert strength against Guimaraes tonight. Newcastle, who is at home, obviously came with ideas. I support Newcastle to win,

Score: 1:0 1:1

Number of goals: 1 2 goals

Direction: ShuangpingReturn to Sohu to see more





Editor: