Premier League, no more sponsors of bets on shirts – breaking latest news

Premier League, no more sponsors of bets on shirts

Premier League, no more sponsors of bets on shirts

The Premier League has decided: from the 2026/27 season, main sponsor bets will no longer appear on club shirts

The decision taken by the Premier LeagueThat officially renounces betting, at least as main sponsor on the shirt. This will happen starting from the 2026-2027 season, at the end of a transition period granted to protect the agreements already in place. But subsequently no club in the English top flight will be able to display the name of a physical or online betting agency in the center of the shirt. A strong decision, taken unanimously: the Premier thus becomes the first British sports league to ban betting: it wants to be among the ambassadors of a new attitude for the United Kingdom.

Turnover of 68 million per season

In fact, the British government has changed its mind on the binomial betting/football teams for some time now. There are eight clubs that have a betting company as their main sponsor for a turnover estimated at 68 million euros per season. As already mentioned, this provision does not affect the agreements already in place: until its entry into force, at the beginning of 2026-27, teams will be able to continue to have betting agencies as shirt sponsors and will also be able to obtain new agreements, with however, it will expire at the end of 2025-26. Finally, it should be noted that the new rules will only concern the main sponsor. So, betting agencies will still be able to appear on the sleeve or in other parts of the stadium. But in the meantime the first step has been taken.

April 14, 2023 (change April 14, 2023 | 09:40)

© breaking latest news

