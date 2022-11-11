Liverpool for sale? The bombshell has rocked English football and beyond. In the new episode of In the Box, our podcast on English football, we try to understand what lies behind the move of the Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Reds. And then focus on Arsenal, at the moment the only concrete alternative to Manchester City. And then an analysis of the European collapse of Scottish football.
Curated by Paolo Avanti and Pier Luigi Giganti with the participation of Davide Longo and speeches by Davide Chinellato, our correspondent from London, and Massimo Oriani (listen to the audio above). And follow the Gazzetta page on Spotify!
November 11 – 11:36
