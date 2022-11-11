Home Sports Premier League Podcast, Liverpool For Sale – Here’s What’s Happening. Arsenal believe it. LISTEN In The Box
Sports

Premier League Podcast, Liverpool For Sale – Here’s What’s Happening. Arsenal believe it. LISTEN In The Box

by admin
Premier League Podcast, Liverpool For Sale – Here’s What’s Happening. Arsenal believe it. LISTEN In The Box

P. Forward – PL Giants

Liverpool for sale? The bombshell has rocked English football and beyond. In the new episode of In the Box, our podcast on English football, we try to understand what lies behind the move of the Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Reds. And then focus on Arsenal, at the moment the only concrete alternative to Manchester City. And then an analysis of the European collapse of Scottish football.

Curated by Paolo Avanti and Pier Luigi Giganti with the participation of Davide Longo and speeches by Davide Chinellato, our correspondent from London, and Massimo Oriani (listen to the audio above). And follow the Gazzetta page on Spotify!

November 11 – 11:36

© breaking latest news

See also  Dazn, match between Sky and Tim to broadcast Serie A in bars and restaurants

You may also like

National Table Tennis Championships produce men’s and women’s...

Giada Rossi in the semifinals, another world medal

Compensation for road accidents: because without photos the...

Pride Scotti Pavia, overturns Borgomanero and returns to...

Pomigliano too strong, Tavagnacco defeated

Milan, Maldini Jr and Colombo grow up: the...

Rome, Mourinho Pied Piper. Dotto’s analysis

The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the 12-man...

Nba, results: Dallas with Washington, Atlanta ok with...

Volleyball – Women’s Volleyball Super League: Jiangsu Zhongtian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy