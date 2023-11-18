Everton Club Faces Severe Penalty for Financial Violations in Premier League

In a shocking turn of events, the Premier League has handed down a severe penalty to Everton Club for violating financial rules. An independent committee determined that the club had breached the Premier League’s regulations on profitability and sustainable development, resulting in a penalty of 10 Premier League points.

According to the Premier League’s regulations, clubs are not allowed to incur losses exceeding 105 million pounds (approximately RMB 940 million) over a three-year period. Everton’s losses for the three years ending in the 2021-2022 season have been reported at 124.5 million pounds (approximately RMB 1.12 billion), surpassing the allowed limit by a significant margin. This has led to the most severe punishment in the history of the Premier League, with Everton dropping to 19th place in the league standings after the points deduction.

The Premier League stated that the case was referred to an independent committee earlier this year, and after a thorough investigation, it was confirmed that Everton had breached the financial regulations. Although Everton admitted the breach, they disputed the extent of the violation. An independent committee conducted a five-day hearing on the matter and confirmed that the club’s losses exceeded the permissible limit.

Following the verdict, Everton released a statement on their official website expressing their shock and disappointment at the decision. The club believes that the penalty is unjust and has expressed its intention to appeal to the Premier League, contesting the severity of the sporting sanction imposed on them.

The severe penalty has sent shockwaves through the football community, raising questions about financial regulations and compliance in the Premier League. As Everton prepares to appeal the decision, the football world awaits the outcome of this unprecedented situation.

With the original title, "Everton was deducted 10 Premier League points for violating financial rules," and the editor in charge, Yang Yifan, this news article provides a comprehensive overview of the situation and the club's response to the penalty. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

