Original title: Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United captured Wolves away to win 3 consecutive victories

CCTV News: At 20:30 on December 31, Beijing time, the 18th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season will start. Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 in an away game. Rashford scored consecutive games and Manchester United won 3 consecutive league victories.

In the 17th minute, Manchester United missed an excellent opportunity. Semedo made a huge mistake in passing back and gave Ganacho a single-handed chance. The latter chose to push the far corner and was blocked by the goalkeeper with his feet.

In the 37th minute, Malacia assisted and came to the front court and made a pass from the bottom. Anthony detoured to the middle to grab a header and scored the goal. The angle was too positive and the goalkeeper got it.

In the 53rd minute, Martial’s push from the middle of the penalty area was blocked by the defender, and Anthony’s close-range shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 57th minute, the Wolves won a free kick in the middle of the front court. Ruben Neves took the penalty and spared the wall. De Gea made a wonderful side throw to block the ball from the bottom line.

In the 76th minute, Manchester United instigated an attack from the left side of the frontcourt. After Rashford cut inside and cooperated with B Fei to hit the wall, he broke into the penalty area. The team leads 1-0.

In the 83rd minute, Rashford once scored another goal, but after that, under the reminder of the video referee, the goal was blown away because of handball.

At the end of the game, Manchester United defeated Wolves 1-0 away with Rashford’s goal, won three consecutive league victories, and rose to fourth place in the standings.