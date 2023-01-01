Home Sports Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United captured Wolves away to win 3 consecutive victories-Sports-中工网
Sports

Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United captured Wolves away to win 3 consecutive victories-Sports-中工网

by admin
Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United captured Wolves away to win 3 consecutive victories-Sports-中工网

Original title: Premier League-Rashford scored in a row, Manchester United captured Wolves away to win 3 consecutive victories

CCTV News: At 20:30 on December 31, Beijing time, the 18th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season will start. Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 in an away game. Rashford scored consecutive games and Manchester United won 3 consecutive league victories.

In the 17th minute, Manchester United missed an excellent opportunity. Semedo made a huge mistake in passing back and gave Ganacho a single-handed chance. The latter chose to push the far corner and was blocked by the goalkeeper with his feet.

In the 37th minute, Malacia assisted and came to the front court and made a pass from the bottom. Anthony detoured to the middle to grab a header and scored the goal. The angle was too positive and the goalkeeper got it.

In the 53rd minute, Martial’s push from the middle of the penalty area was blocked by the defender, and Anthony’s close-range shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 57th minute, the Wolves won a free kick in the middle of the front court. Ruben Neves took the penalty and spared the wall. De Gea made a wonderful side throw to block the ball from the bottom line.

In the 76th minute, Manchester United instigated an attack from the left side of the frontcourt. After Rashford cut inside and cooperated with B Fei to hit the wall, he broke into the penalty area. The team leads 1-0.

In the 83rd minute, Rashford once scored another goal, but after that, under the reminder of the video referee, the goal was blown away because of handball.

See also  Barca really just? !Do not let De Jong but have to sign B Xigua Shuai: Manchester City is OK_Bernardo_Silva_Season

At the end of the game, Manchester United defeated Wolves 1-0 away with Rashford’s goal, won three consecutive league victories, and rose to fourth place in the standings.

You may also like

Men’s Volleyball League semi-finals: Beijing takes the lead...

Gigi Riva, shy and faithful champion with a...

Mattarella, full speech at the end of 2022:...

Ronaldo in Arabia: yet in 2015 he said...

In 2022, the Chinese Super League will withdraw...

Mattarella speech December 31, 2022, what he said

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi team Riyadh Victory

Milan – Adli, another missed opportunity. And the...

Inter, 2022 in 10 flashes: from the Bologna...

Federal presidents, three-term limit: the Constitutional Court will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy