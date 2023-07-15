Premier League: Record transfer from Rice to Arsenal perfect

Status: 07/15/2023 2:57 p.m

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal has been a deal for weeks, now it’s official. His ex-club West Ham had announced the departure much earlier than Arsenal the top transfer.

Declan Rice’s record transfer to Arsenal FC is complete. Five hours after West Ham United officially announced the departure of the England international, the Gunners also made the deal public.

Rice has signed a “long-term contract” with Arsenal FC, the London club said. Arsenal did not go into the amount of the fee. According to British media, both clubs have agreed on a sum of 105 million pounds (121.8 million euros). This would make the defensive midfielder the most expensive British professional footballer.

Jack Grealish, who switched from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for 117.5 million euros, had previously held this record. For West Ham, it is also the largest transfer fee the Premier League club has ever received for a player.

The Hammers had already announced the departure of their top performer “for a British record transfer fee” in the morning. However, West Ham did not name Arsenal FC as the receiving club in its announcement. Arsenal was also not mentioned as a new club in the player’s open letter published on the Hammers website. According to a Sky report on Friday, Arsenal FC’s lawyers had delayed the move, causing frustration at West Ham.

Several clubs were interested in Rice

Rice will be teammates with Germany international Kai Havertz, who also came from Chelsea this summer. “Declan undoubtedly brings quality to the club. He is an exceptional talent and has the potential to be very successful here,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Before Rice agreed a transfer with Arsenal, several clubs had been interested in signing him. Most recently, Manchester City is said to have dropped out of the betting. FC Bayern Munich was also said to be interested in Rice. He played a total of 245 competitive games for West Ham, last season he won the Conference League with the club.

“Declan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the club,” said co-owner David Sullivan, according to the press release. However, coach David Moyes added: “West Ham United are a huge club and history has shown that no player is ever bigger than the club.”

