Premier League, referee Andre Marriner kicked out of his son's game – breaking latest news
Sports

by admin
Of Salvatore Riggio

In England Andre Marriner, Premier League referee, failed to hold back during his son’s game, taking it out on the whistle on the pitch. Result? been turned away

A referee insults another referee, his colleague, while watching his son’s game. Sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s all true. The story comes from England and the protagonist Andre Marriner, famous Premier match director who in his long career directed 386 matches in the English top flight, distributing 1,197 yellow and 67 red cards, according to data provided by the British federation itself. And at the age of 52, despite this career as a whistleblower, he has made the typical mistake of most parents when they go to their son’s games.

Not the first time

As told by the Daily Mail, Marriner had gone to see an Under 9 match just to support his son closely. A match watched standing from the sidelines as often happens in the English youth leagues. But suddenly, not agreeing with some decisions made by the colleague, Marriner got angry by insulting the referee, who was forced to kick him off the field. For his part, Marriner denies all of this happened. Instead, the Guardian he underlined that it is not the first time that the Premier’s whistle has made such a gesture during his son’s matches. He therefore manages to withstand the pressure of a Premier match, but when his son is involved then he proves to be decidedly fragile. Who knows what the other colleagues or the champions he referees during the weekend will think. The last one was between Chelsea and Leicester (Saturday 11 March), won by the Blues 3-1 with four yellow cards and a red card, in Faes, 3′ from the end for double yellow. Maybe better not to piss him off.

March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 10:28 am)

© breaking latest news

